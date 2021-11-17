MMH    Topics 

Trew expands with new facility

Provider of automated material handling solutions expands by moving its Mason, Ohio operation to new, bigger facility in Fairfield, Ohio, near Cincinnati

By

Trew’s new facility in Fairfield, Ohio
Trew’s new facility in Fairfield, Ohio

Trew, a provider of automated material handling solutions for integrators and end users, has announced expansion via a new facility located in Fairfield, Ohio.

According to the company, its existing operations in Mason, Ohio and Milwaukee, Wisconsin have been “busting at the seams” due to rapid growth. To provide room to grow, the company decided to move its Mason, Ohio operations into the new facility in Fairfield that allows its engineering,  software, support, parts fulfillment and manufacturing operations to expand. Trew’s headquarters, and the added manufacturing capacity, is now located in Fairfield, Ohio - a suburb of Cincinnati. The area is a hotbed of material handling talent and provides Trew the opportunity to grow its offerings while recruiting world-class talent, the company explained.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity that we have in front of us,” says Mark Tefend, CEO. “As the material handling industry continues to grow and change, so is Trew. The new facility allows us to continue growing our team and operations while delivering uncommonly smart solutions to help our clients thrive.”

The new facility, the company added, provides the ability to take on larger and more complex projects, with four times the manufacturing space that existed previously, as well as other benefits such as dedicated space for Trew’s parts fulfillment operations.


