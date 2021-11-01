MMH    Topics     Mergers & Acquisitions

TricorBraun acquires Vetroelite

Acquisition of glass packaging supplier grows TricorBraun's European Ppesence, continues company's expansion

Global packaging supplier TricorBraun announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of premium glass packaging supplier Vetroelite. The acquisition grows TricorBraun’s European presence and continues the company’s global expansion, the company explained.

“We are pleased to expand our services to customers in Europe, while supporting Vetroelite’s growth,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “We have tremendous respect for the strong business the Vetroelite team has built, and we are happy to officially welcome Vetroelite to the TricorBraun family.”

Established in 1994, Vetroelite provides premium glass packaging solutions for the fast-growing spirits, gourmet food, home fragrances, wine, and cosmetics industries. Vetroelite has a worldwide presence, operating from multiple locations across Europe and North America, and serves customers in 90 countries. The company now operates as Vetroelite, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for nearly 30 packaging companies. Vetroelite marks TricorBraun’s fourth acquisition this year.

Financial terms were not disclosed.


