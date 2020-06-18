TrueCommerce announces Sage Intacct accounting system integration

TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced an expanded partnership with Sage to integrate TrueCommerce Foundry with Sage Intacct, a leading accounting system.

The new initiative helps organizations better connect to their sales channels by automating sales order, remote warehouse and inventory document processing.

“Sage Intacct is one of the fastest-growing cloud financial management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses,” said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. “TrueCommerce is also an active player in this segment, with constantly growing market share. The new integration will help our joint customers find new ways to transform their digital infrastructure and better adapt to the emerging business challenges.”

“The new integration with TrueCommerce will help our joint customers extract an additional value from their Sage Intacct deployments,” said Eileen Wiens, VP of Business Development for Sage Intacct. “The ability to leverage sales channel data within your financial system of record enables companies to confidently take on new unified commerce projects and stay competitive in today’s volatile business environment.”

“TrueCommerce’s new integration with Sage Intacct will help joint customers in the midmarket achieve this goal,” says Jordan Jewell, Research Manager for IDC’s Digital Commerce program. “TrueCommerce has an expertise at enabling orders across a multitude of channels and Sage Intacct provides customer-focused financial management. Digitally determined companies know that they need a tight integration between the front- and back-office to provide an engaging, end-to-end customer experience if they wish to win in the current economy.”

The TrueCommerce Sage Intacct integration key benefits for joint Sage Intacct and TrueCommerce customers include:

● Complete, end-to-end EDI solution for Sage Intacct, developed and supported by one trusted source

● Agile connection to top marketplaces, including Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Google, and AliExpress

● Integration with the leading online storefronts, including Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Big Commerce and the TrueCommerce Nexternal eCommerce platform

● Robust integration automates a wide range of sales order, remote warehouse and inventory documents processing

● Supports more than 92,000 trading partner maps, with time-saving updates at no extra charge

● Streamlined fulfillment across all channels with TrueCommerce Pack & Ship, a cloud-based, multi-carrier shipping solution

● Simplified Drop Ship support across all suppliers in the TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network

TrueCommerce Sage Intacct integration is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.



