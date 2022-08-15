MMH    Topics 

TrueSource, an OnPoint Group company, acquires Solutions Management, Inc.

Bringing in SMI expected to further expertise and capacity around critical maintenance facility services.

TrueSource, an OnPoint Group company and a provider of critical facility maintenance services for retailers and property managers, announced today the acquisition of Solutions Management, Inc (SMI), known for their expertise in disaster recovery, facility maintenance and management.

Based in Long Island, NY, both businesses are focused on simplifying challenges of the retail industry for new and current clients, including more than half of the top U.S. 100 retailers, TrueSource explained. Together they will be able to provide an even greater range of capabilities to more clients nationwide, TrueSource added.

“As the only national material handling and facility services organization, we’re thrilled to add Solutions Management Inc.’s expertise and services in disaster recovery and specialized cleaning services into TrueSource’s offerings. We are building the go-to critical facility services organization for retailers and facility managers.” said OnPoint CEO, Tom Cox.

Tom Cox
Tom Cox, TrueSource CEO

SMI provides facility maintenance and disaster recovery services ranging from cleaning and repair for flooring, windows and awnings; janitorial, high dust and power washing services; and critical recovery services including mold remediation, flood remediation and fire restoration for retail and grocery customers. The company has a strong service provider network and trusted affiliate relationships to help maximize uptime.

"Helping our clients succeed is at the core of our mission and by joining forces with TrueSource we further our goal of keeping clients prepared for what’s next,” said Co-Founder and CFO, Robyn Butler of SMI. Added CEO and Co-Founder, Scott Crennan, “Whether that’s a literal or figurative storm, a pandemic or another disruption, this furthers our mission to bring disaster recovery and facility maintenance solutions when they’re needed most. Joining TrueSource will enable SMI to immediately become more of a value-add to our customers and expand upon our menu of services offered.”

TrueSource is considered to be the only national material handling and facility services organization in the United States. OnPoint Group is a national, brand independent service and equipment provider supporting manufacturers, retailers and distributors for all of their material handling and facility maintenance needs to achieve better productivity, safety and cost-control. Divisions include Miner, TrueSource, Concentric and TFS, specializing in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors, and other critical facility maintenance needs.


