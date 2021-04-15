Turck exhibits its PD67 handheld RFID reader

Ideal for materials handling and manufacturing applications, Turck is displaying its PD67 handheld RFID reader during ProMatDX.

Featuring an Android operating system, along with a 5.5-inch capacitive touchscreen, the PD67 is easy to use, and it’s able to read HF (ISO 15693) tags and UHF (ISO 18000-6C) tags, and bar code (1D) and DataMatrix codes (2D). As a result, it offers users maximum application flexibility.

The RFID reader is rated IP67, and it has an Android OS that is highly robust, leading to long-term commercial and industrial usage.

“At the same time, the PD67 also has an intuitive, easy-to-use application interface that can easily be customized to meet customers’ specific requirements,” said Don Eichman, RFID product manager at Turck. “It can be utilized in an array of materials handling applications, including order fulfillment and inventory tracking and management, as it also improves dock-to-stock information transfer and identification conversion.”



