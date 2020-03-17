MMH    Topics 

U.S.-bound shipments bear the brunt of coronavirus and reduced demand, reports Panjiva

By

Latest Material Handling News

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More News

Data recently issued by global trade intelligence firm Panjiva pointed to United States-bound waterborne shipments falling for the sixth consecutive month in February.

February shipments—at 846,054—decreased 7.5% compared to February 2019, and containerized freight shipments, for the month, were down 4.5%. On a year-to-date basis through February, U.S.-bound waterborne shipments—at 1,874,305—are down 5.4% compared to the same period a year ago.

Panjiva said that even though the timing of the Lunar New Year can distort figures, the 13.5% drop in shipments over January and February, from China (including Hong Kong) declined “may indicate” that the first impact of the coronavirus disruptions on shipping.

A major driver for February’s decline was attributed to imports from China, including Hong Kong, in the form of a 21% annual decline, while imports out of Asia, not including China, offset that 21% decline, rising 6.2%. This was paced by a 24.7% gain in imports out of Singapore, a 28.3% increase in imports out of Vietnam, and an 11.2% in imports out of India, with India up a strong gain from low single digit gains in the fourth quarter and January. Elsewhere, imports out of the European Union were down 3.7%, following a 7.1% January decline and a 0.5% fourth quarter decline.

On a product level, Panjiva reported that furniture imports saw a 9.3% annual decline, coming off of a flat January, with apparel imports. The firm noted that both of these categories are subject to section 301 duties on imports from China, adding that these tariffs may have raised costs and reduced spending power, even though tariffs on apparel dropped to 7.5% from 15% in the middle of February as part of the U.S.-China phase 1 trade deal.

Industrial shipments also declined in February, with steel imports off 16%, machinery and electronics down 10.4%, and chemicals seeing a 7.3% decline, with each category still subject to 25% duties on Chinese imports, said Panjiva.

Looking ahead, Panjiva expects more of the same in March, citing a recent ISM survey showing import expectations at a ten-year low, coupled with what it called the expectations of COVID-19 disruptions outside of China.

Panjiva research director Chris Rogers said that there is typically an expected drop in post-Lunar New Year shipments, and this year was no exception, given the factory shutdowns in China and the coronavirus situation as well.

“There is always going to be a drop, but by how much is always the question,” he said. “A lot of [cargo] arrives into the U.S. in February, just before the Lunar New Year. The West Coast port numbers will be bad, and the East Coast numbers will be down, too, but not as bad. March will show the full extent of it, and we will have a full Q1 comparison to see where things actually ended up.”

In terms of the impact of the coronavirus on U.S. import levels, Rogers said it is likely consumers will only spend on essential items and cut back on spending in general, which will reduce demand for various consumer products, too. Items that may see declines, he cited, included durable consumer goods, apparel, and furniture, among others.


Article Topics

News
Panjiva
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources