U.S. Manufacturing’s Biggest Recruitment Day Launches Amid Covid-19

The Manufacturing Institute (MI), the nonprofit workforce and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), today kicked off the official start to MFG Day 2020, which will run through the month of October.

The MI’s flagship initiative and a continually growing grassroots movement of manufacturers, MFG Day showcases the many and diverse modern manufacturing careers and addresses the skills gap that will leave more than 2.4 million American jobs unfilled by 2028 due to outdated misconceptions surrounding the industry and the lack of highly-skilled workers to fill them.

MFG Day encourages thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to host events where students, parents, teachers and community leaders can learn more about the exciting field of modern manufacturing. These events range from virtual or in-person factory tours to digital events, and help the country’s next generation of workforce talent better understand the well-paying career opportunities modern manufacturing offers.

The appeal of modern manufacturing includes:

the chance to work in a diverse range of companies manufacturing offers from small, local manufacturing businesses to global fortune 500 companies in exciting industries from aerospace to pharmaceuticals;

earning $88,406 annually on average, including pay and benefits;

working in an industry that employs more than 12.13 million workers across the country;

hands-on experience with the most innovative technology including 3D printing, 5G, artificial intelligence, drones and virtual reality;

the opportunity to work on real, tangible products that improve people’s lives from lifesaving medical equipment to food products; and

career growth that starts at entry-level but allows for addition training and promotion opportunities.

“As we celebrate MFG Day across the country over the next month, we are reminded of the important role that modern manufacturing plays in each of our lives. From the masks and clothes we wear to the food we eat, modern manufacturing is at the heart of our country and, as the pandemic continues, will lead the way to our recovery and renewal.” said Manufacturing Institute Executive Director Carolyn Lee. “This year’s MFG Day, more so than ever before, is a uniquely powerful opportunity to bring awareness to the high-paying, rewarding and meaningful career opportunities in our industry and to open minds to what’s possible with a career in modern manufacturing.”

Transforming the annual tradition of manufacturing open houses into a series of mostly virtual events simulcast across the country, this year’s MFG Day will be like no other, with opportunities for more connection, reach and participation across the industry and the country without the limitations of physical events and travel.

This year MFG Day will be celebrated with thousands of events across the country throughout the month of October, kicking off on Oct 2, 2020 with a flagship event “Creators Wanted: A Program for America’s Students” presented by Salesforce, PTC and Rockwell Automation. The event will feature modern manufacturers, a virtual facility tour and Netflix and FOX star Emily Dawn Calandrelli.

To reach more people across the country and meet the needs of this unique moment in time, MFG Day will feature engaging virtual events including:

Friday, October 2 at 12:00pm EDT - The official kick-off to MFG Day with special guests and speakers, including:

Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers

Dr. Walt Copan, Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director

Emily Dawn Calandrelli, The Space Gal, Host and Co-Executive Producer, Emily’s Wonder Lab

Carolyn Lee, Executive Director, The Manufacturing Institute

Jenny Gai, Industry Solutions Manager, Salesforce

Matt Miller, Build Prep Supervisor, SLS, Protolabs

Dallas Chestnut, Corporate Engineer, Pella

Chelle Travis, Executive Director, SkillsUSA

Leah Curry, President, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana

On Monday, October 5, 2020 at 12:00 EDT there will be a virtual broadcast, presented by PTC, honoring National Teacher’s Day. This event will highlight how teachers and educators can use their role to inspire the next generation of creators. It will feature Allen Gannett, technology entrepreneur and author of The Creative Curve and Richard Grimsley, Director, Career and Technical Education of Dallas ISD. The MI’s executive director Carolyn Lee will also have a conversation with Sabrina Crandall, Product Engineer at Novelis and Sophie Scheller, a manufacturing engineer at Protolabs.

MFG Day is receiving support from both the private and public sectors. The Governors of Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, New Mexico, Ohio and West Virginia have all issued proclamations celebrating the day and marking the month of October as a time to celebrate the importance of manufacturing and its contributions to our local and national communities.

The platform of MFG Day for manufacturers to educate and inspire new talent is made possible by the support of leading American businesses, including National Sponsors Salesforce, PTC and Microsoft, and Platinum sponsors Walmart and ABB. Other sponsors include Gold Sponsors Siemens, Polaris and Emerson; Silver Sponsors NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Kronos, Ceridian and Plex. State sponsors Ohio MEP Network and Ohio Manufacturers’ Association. Industry Sponsors The Plastics Association and Alliance for Automotive Innovation. Additional sponsors include Stanley Black & Decker and Marvin. As sponsors, all of these companies have signaled their commitment to highlighting the essential and innovative work modern manufacturers do and energizing a future pipeline of skilled workers.

Since its founding in 2012 by the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International and subsequent organizing by The Manufacturing Institute, MFG Day has been the keystone manufacturing education and awareness day that gives manufacturers the unique opportunity to address the skills gap, connect with future generations of talent, reframe the public perception of what modern manufacturing is and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole. Find more information here.



