MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

U.S. scholarship launched for veterans and active U.S. military to study manufacturing automation

Halter CNC Robotics will be awarding a $2,500 scholarship to a U.S .veteran or active service member who wants to study manufacturing automation, engineering, or robotics

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Covariant adds $75 million in Series C Funds to meet demand for scaled AI robotics deployments
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More Robotics

Halter CNC Robotics, a CNC automation firm, has announced that it will be awarding a $2,500 scholarship to a US veteran or active service member who wants to study manufacturing automation, engineering, or robotics.

The goal of the scholarship is to bring awareness for more military members and veterans to find fulfilling careers in manufacturing automation and robotics. Applications for the scholarship are now open. Final submissions and applications should be received by Tuesday, August 31st, 2021. It will be awarded on Veterans Day, which will be Thursday, November 11, 2021.

“Halter CNC Robotics feels it is our duty to make a positive impact on our veterans and active service members’ lives,” explained Rick Hoffman, CEO of Halter CNC Robotics. “CNC automation is the present—and very much the future—of manufacturing careers in the US. Veterans who master these skills will have the opportunity to create meaningful and financially rewarding futures for themselves.” CNC stands for Computer Numerical Control, a computerized method of controlling industrial machine tools that create parts for manufacturing processes. CNC skills are essential for getting jobs in aerospace, automotive, robotics and other fields.

To apply for the scholarship, more information can be found here.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Automation
CNC
Robotics
scholarship
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Covariant adds $75 million in Series C Funds to meet demand for scaled AI robotics deployments
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
ForwardX Robotics offers chance to win a free fleet of robots
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
Getting warehouse rack systems right
The Exoskeleton Evolution
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources