U.S. scholarship launched for veterans and active U.S. military to study manufacturing automation

Halter CNC Robotics, a CNC automation firm, has announced that it will be awarding a $2,500 scholarship to a US veteran or active service member who wants to study manufacturing automation, engineering, or robotics.

The goal of the scholarship is to bring awareness for more military members and veterans to find fulfilling careers in manufacturing automation and robotics. Applications for the scholarship are now open. Final submissions and applications should be received by Tuesday, August 31st, 2021. It will be awarded on Veterans Day, which will be Thursday, November 11, 2021.



“Halter CNC Robotics feels it is our duty to make a positive impact on our veterans and active service members’ lives,” explained Rick Hoffman, CEO of Halter CNC Robotics. “CNC automation is the present—and very much the future—of manufacturing careers in the US. Veterans who master these skills will have the opportunity to create meaningful and financially rewarding futures for themselves.” CNC stands for Computer Numerical Control, a computerized method of controlling industrial machine tools that create parts for manufacturing processes. CNC skills are essential for getting jobs in aerospace, automotive, robotics and other fields.



To apply for the scholarship, more information can be found here.



