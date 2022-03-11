MMH    Topics     News    Blogs    Everest Group

Ukraine and the supply chain

Most of the discussion around Ukraine centers on energy and commodities. But there may be other supply chain disruptions as a result of the conflict.

By

When Russia invaded Ukraine, most of the stories on the economic impact of the war focused on energy and wheat. Gas prices, which were already high, have continued to spike, and while harvest time is months off, Ukraine, like Russia, is a major producer of wheat, especially to the Middle East.

There was less discussion about impacts to the supply chain. That is starting to change. This past week, the Wall Street Journal reported on European auto plants forced to shutdown for a lack of parts that are manufactured in Ukraine, with the expectation that some of that production will shift to the U.S., which isn’t dependent on Eastern Europe for auto parts.

Based on a call I had last week with Eric Simonson, a partner with the Everest Group, there may also be an impact on engineering projects and ongoing technology services. The Everest Group is a boutique Dallas-based research and consulting firm. As of last week, Everest and Simonson were predicting that up to 100,000 technology jobs could be disrupted as a result of the Ukraine conflict – Remember that this is an incredibly fluid situation, so that number could’ve risen in the week since our conversation given the number of Ukrainians forced to flee the country.

Some, but not all, of those jobs are associated with outsourced engineering projects and technology services in the supply chain. Based on my conversation with Simonson, you might think of Ukraine as a kind of India of Eastern Europe, providing an alternative source of talent to Western European countries, but also providing a high level of technical skills that aren’t easily replaced.

Simonson said engineering services tend to range from simple things like technical documentation, which could include maintaining drawings and standards, to more complex projects like component and system design. “Imagine I’m a large distributor that wants to build a customer-facing app,” he said. “Or, I’m designing an audio visual system for a new car model, and I want someone to design the interface between voice input and the screen. Those are the kinds of projects that might get outsourced to a firm in Ukraine.”

On the technology side, he adds that tech companies in Ukraine work on what he called “complex business services.” Examples might range from questions around the technology required to run customer support, such as how much should be self-service, and what is required to make that happen; how much is voice versus chat; and how many languages does the platform need to support. A company probably has an internal team for some of that work, but then outsource some of it or even ask the tech company to innovate and create a solution. He added that Ukraine is capable of providing a relatively high level of services: “If you think of automotive manufacturing, it’s providing chips versus tires,” he said. “Ukraine is chips.”

So, what’s happening in Ukraine – recognizing that it’s a very fluid situation. Simonson broke it down into two camps, or companies with direct exposure to Ukraine and those with indirect exposure. His take was based on conversations with 15 different very well-known global brands.

“For people with direct exposure to Ukraine, their energy is going into how to support those employees: Can they help them move, for instance,” he said. “We talked to some larger companies that were bussing people around to safer areas.” He added that it’s a humanitarian response today. “They’re trying to mitigate the damage and tackle what they can tackle. They’re not solving for the future,” he said.

On the other side are companies with indirect exposure, such as multinationals with notable operations in Russia and exposure to Belarus. “These companies have employees whose mortgage rates have doubled and are suffering under sanctions,” he said. “They’re asking how much do we support them? Can we educate them to what is going on? Will our business be nationalized by Russia? The organizations with people in Poland are unsettled by all of this. They are opening their homes to refugees, and they’re asking what membership in NATO will really mean for their countries. They’re wondering if they’re next. It’s unsettling and distracting to them.”

To his point about the potential for the nationalization of businesses, the New York Times reported this morning that Russia is considering this strategic move.

I asked him if companies were beginning to re-think their Eastern European strategies, similar to how companies began to rethink their China relationships since the implementation of tariffs in 2016. Not yet, Simonson said. “Recall that there was a reason that people went to Ukraine, which is that they couldn’t find the services they needed elsewhere,” he said, adding that there are some big brands that have invested heavily in the country and have some dependency – they tend to outsource projects and services that were more difficult to source initially, and they tend to be highly-skilled employees.”

The longer answer is that unless there is enough change in Russia to change a company’s view of their risk, a pivot down the road is likely.

What’s his advice to clients?

First, get clear on where your talent is located and what are your options for moving them. Focus on your critical initiatives and how you care for your talent to preserve capacity.

Second, it’s time to get smart and investigate alternative countries for talent or service providers that can help you make a shift faster if need be.

Third, carefully review your initiatives and ask what you can do to simplify, remove or eliminate them because getting things done is going to get harder.

And, finally, understand your funding and budgeting. “If you need support for employees or to move things for stability, what funds are available to make that happen,” he said.

“I’m a little surprised that things are still getting done,” Simonson said. “But it doesn’t feel like that will continue for long.” 


Article Topics

Blogs
Eric Simonson
Everest Group
Supply Chain Disruption
Technology
Ukraine
   All topics

Everest Group News & Resources

Ukraine and the supply chain

Latest in Materials Handling

ProMat 2023 – automation at a cross-roads
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources