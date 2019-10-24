Ultimation Industries is finalist for Amazon’s Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year Award

Ultimation Industries LLC, a leader in conveyor technology and automation for nearly 30 years, is one of six finalists for Amazon’s Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.

The award is part of the online retailer’s first-ever Small Business Spotlight Awards, which celebrate entrepreneurs and small businesses across the country selling in Amazon’s stores.

Ultimation CEO Jacqueline Canny is a strong believer in U.S. manufacturing and the value of U.S.-made products. “Our conveyor and material handling manufacturing business is in metro Detroit, so we know how to get great stuff made,” she said. “Our formula for success is pretty simple: Made in the USA products, sold directly to the end customer, shipped quickly and with the best pricing.”

Ultimation’s primary business segments are large conveyor systems. The company has recently expanded into smaller, ‘quick ship’ products and systems that are sold through their website and in Amazon’s stores. According to Canny, Amazon’s robust measurement systems and customer obsession have enabled Ultimation to improve their ISO 9001 quality process and continually improve customer satisfaction.

Canny added that she is proud of Ultimation’s sales staff, which is approximately 70% female.

The awards program drew more than 1,300 entries in three categories: Small Business of the Year, Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year, and Small Business Owner Under 30 of the Year. Finalists were chosen based on several factors, including company vision; customer centricity; and product innovation, selection and value. Winners will be determined by public voting through Nov. 8, 2019. Vote for Ultimation by following this link and learn more about the awards in this blog post.

In addition to the Amazon recognition, Ultimation recently earned honors as one of “2019 Metro Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.” The award is given by the Michigan Business and Professional Association and celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.



