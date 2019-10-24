MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Conveyors & Sortation

Ultimation Industries is finalist for Amazon’s Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year Award

Chosen from among 1,300 entrants, the provider of large conveyor systems recently expanded into smaller, ‘quick ship’ products and systems that are sold through their website and in Amazon’s stores.

By

Latest Material Handling News

S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
Regal Rexnord features hands-on demo of sorter
A new look for motors, gearboxes and gears
Waytek boosts productivity with picking and consolidation strategies
La Poste upgrades roller conveyor O-rings
More Conveyors & Sortation

Ultimation Industries LLC, a leader in conveyor technology and automation for nearly 30 years, is one of six finalists for Amazon’s Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.

The award is part of the online retailer’s first-ever Small Business Spotlight Awards, which celebrate entrepreneurs and small businesses across the country selling in Amazon’s stores.

Ultimation CEO Jacqueline Canny is a strong believer in U.S. manufacturing and the value of U.S.-made products. “Our conveyor and material handling manufacturing business is in metro Detroit, so we know how to get great stuff made,” she said. “Our formula for success is pretty simple: Made in the USA products, sold directly to the end customer, shipped quickly and with the best pricing.”

Ultimation’s primary business segments are large conveyor systems. The company has recently expanded into smaller, ‘quick ship’ products and systems that are sold through their website and in Amazon’s stores. According to Canny, Amazon’s robust measurement systems and customer obsession have enabled Ultimation to improve their ISO 9001 quality process and continually improve customer satisfaction.

Canny added that she is proud of Ultimation’s sales staff, which is approximately 70% female.

The awards program drew more than 1,300 entries in three categories: Small Business of the Year, Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year, and Small Business Owner Under 30 of the Year. Finalists were chosen based on several factors, including company vision; customer centricity; and product innovation, selection and value. Winners will be determined by public voting through Nov. 8, 2019. Vote for Ultimation by following this link and learn more about the awards in this blog post.

In addition to the Amazon recognition, Ultimation recently earned honors as one of “2019 Metro Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.” The award is given by the Michigan Business and Professional Association and celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Equipment
Conveyors & Sortation
Amazon
Automation
B2B
Conveyors
Manufacturing
Retail
   All topics

Conveyors & Sortation News & Resources

S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
Regal Rexnord features hands-on demo of sorter
A new look for motors, gearboxes and gears
Waytek boosts productivity with picking and consolidation strategies
La Poste upgrades roller conveyor O-rings
Food manufacturer installs conveyor, improves working conditions
SB Logistics moves toward lights-out warehouse
More Conveyors & Sortation

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources