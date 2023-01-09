MMH    Topics     Equipment    Webcasts    Lift Trucks    Resonant Link

Unchain Your Supply Chain: Reduce Risk and Boost Profitability with Wireless Charging

Join this webinar to learn how Resonant Link’s breakthrough wireless charging saves time and money.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 2:00PM
Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Grayson Zulauf, PhD, CEO, Resonant Link

Charging for material handling equipment is a constant struggle. Human error, unreliability, safety issues, and excess costs plague the industry. But alternatives have been limited, too. Until now.

Join this webinar to learn how Resonant Link’s breakthrough wireless charging saves time and money.

Increase throughput and reduce risk with fast, safe, and reliable wireless charging today, while preparing for the warehouse of the future, where opportunity and dynamic charging ensure you never have to stop a vehicle just to charge it.

Resonant Link News & Resources

Wireless Charging for the Materials Handling Industry?

