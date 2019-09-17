Understanding Rack Safety Inspection and Why It’s Necessary for Your Operation

Date/Time Thursday, October 3, 2019 2:00PM Moderator Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Michael McCue, Rack Safety and Repair Account Executive, REB Storage Systems International Thursday, October 3, 2019 2:00PMJosh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials HandlingMichael McCue, Rack Safety and Repair Account Executive, REB Storage Systems International

ANSI/RMI (American National Standards Institute and Rack Manufacturer’s Institute) sets forth Industry standards for identifying, repairing, or replacing damaged rack. It is vitally important to conduct routine rack inspections and address any rack damage concerns you may have to ensure your system remains compliant with these standards.

In this webinar you’ll gain valuable insight on the rack safety inspection process, what rack damage concerns you should be looking for, and rack protection options you can implement to help avoid damage from occurring in the future.

Attend this session and learn:

An in-depth look at the rack safety inspection process and how often they should be conducted

How to make sure you comply with ANSI/RMI safety standards

Notable damage concerns to look out for during inspections

Rack protection options to help avoid potential rack damage from occurring

