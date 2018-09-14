Understanding the 3Rs of Robotic Piece-Picking

How do you decide which robotic piece-picking solution is best for you?

By · September 14, 2018

Robotic piece-picking for the supply chain industry is still in an early stage, but many retailers and fulfillment centers are already testing and integrating this new technology into their warehouses in order to stay ahead of their competitors.

  • Learn about the 3Rs of robotic piece-picking - range, rate, and reliability - and why these metrics are important.
  • Learn about the benefits of integrated robotic piece-picking solutions and what elements need to be brought together (hint: it involves adaptive robotic hands, cameras, and intelligent software that provides coordination and learning).
  • Learn about where you can integrate robotic piece-picking solutions into your warehouse workflows (from goods-to-picker systems to sorters and more).
