Understanding Warehouse Automation Options

Date/Time Thursday, October 1, 2020 2:00PM Moderator Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media Panelists Michael Lawrence, Account Executive, REB Storage Thursday, October 1, 2020 2:00PMMike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless MediaMichael Lawrence, Account Executive, REB Storage

Distribution centers are constantly improving to get products to customers faster. Because of this, automation is becoming more and more prevalent in distribution centers. If you’re considering automation for your distribution center, you know that there are many options out there. Where do you start?

Join us for this webinar and gain a solid foundational understanding of key automation options. You’ll learn ‘how it works’, ideal operation features for each type, and commonly seen advantages once implemented.

Automation options included in this webinar are:

Pick-to-light and put-to-light

Voice picking

Pallet runners

Transportation, sortation, and accumulation conveyors

Start to narrow down which automation options will work for your operation.

