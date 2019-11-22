MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

Unex becomes newest CEMA manufacturing member

Founded in 1964, Unex manufactured the first cable-driven live roller conveyor.

By

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has announced UNEX Manufacturing as its newest CEMA manufacturing member, bringing total membership to 141 companies.

In 1964, UNEX founder and engineer Frank Neuwirth had an idea for the distribution marketplace: a conveyor that could move materials along any line, straight or curved, with a single drive motor. With only five employees and a Fairfield, N.J., garage for an office, UNEX manufactured the first cable-driven live roller conveyor in 1964. The product offered significant cost savings over traditional belt-driven conveyors and launched UNEX as an order selection system provider.

Although the company’s product line has evolved extensively since then, UNEX remains an industry leader in innovative order picking solutions and has become known as “The Carton Flow Authority.”

Click here to learn more about UNEX Manufacturing.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Storage
Equipment
Rack
Automated Storage
Automation
CEMA
Conveyors
Flow Storage
Manufacturing
Unex
   All topics

Storage News & Resources

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
Getting warehouse rack systems right
Steel King showcases solutions that form the foundation for an effective supply chain
Jungheinrich AG to acquire Indiana-based Storage Solutions group
Frazier mourns passing of Domenick Iellimo, EVP at the company
More Storage

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources