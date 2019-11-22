Unex becomes newest CEMA manufacturing member

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has announced UNEX Manufacturing as its newest CEMA manufacturing member, bringing total membership to 141 companies.

In 1964, UNEX founder and engineer Frank Neuwirth had an idea for the distribution marketplace: a conveyor that could move materials along any line, straight or curved, with a single drive motor. With only five employees and a Fairfield, N.J., garage for an office, UNEX manufactured the first cable-driven live roller conveyor in 1964. The product offered significant cost savings over traditional belt-driven conveyors and launched UNEX as an order selection system provider.

Although the company’s product line has evolved extensively since then, UNEX remains an industry leader in innovative order picking solutions and has become known as “The Carton Flow Authority.”

