UNEX Manufacturing displays new product lines at MODEX 2018

Shortly after announcing its acquisition of SpeedCell Storage Systems, UNEX Manufacturing, Inc. (Booths B2331, B2337 and B3727) revealed its new UNEX SpeedCell product line.
By supplementing its Span-Track Carton Flow and Flow Cell product lines with SpeedCell’s high-density storage solution products, the company is able to offer its customers an affordable solution to not only reduce their space requirements, but also expand their SKU density.
In addition to the UNEX SpeedCell product line, the company also presented its new UNEX SKUBE, a warehouse slotting solution. By offering customers 3D maps and analyses of their warehouses, the solution helps them arrange SKUs in correct positions, so that they can improve products’ movement throughout the order picking process.
“With our wide variety of systems, we can help businesses get orders on their way as fast as possible,” said Brian C. Neuwirth, VP, sales and marketing, UNEX Manufacturing.
Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
About the AuthorChris Lewis Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
