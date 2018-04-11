UNEX Manufacturing displays new product lines at MODEX 2018

Chris Lewis

Shortly after announcing its acquisition of SpeedCell Storage Systems, UNEX Manufacturing, Inc. (Booths B2331, B2337 and B3727) revealed its new UNEX SpeedCell product line.

By supplementing its Span-Track Carton Flow and Flow Cell product lines with SpeedCell’s high-density storage solution products, the company is able to offer its customers an affordable solution to not only reduce their space requirements, but also expand their SKU density.

In addition to the UNEX SpeedCell product line, the company also presented its new UNEX SKUBE, a warehouse slotting solution. By offering customers 3D maps and analyses of their warehouses, the solution helps them arrange SKUs in correct positions, so that they can improve products’ movement throughout the order picking process.

“With our wide variety of systems, we can help businesses get orders on their way as fast as possible,” said Brian C. Neuwirth, VP, sales and marketing, UNEX Manufacturing.

