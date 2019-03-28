UniCarriers Americas announces partnership with Rocla AGV

UniCarriers America (UCA) today announced its partnership with Rocla that brings Rocla’s advanced automated guided vehicle (AGV) solutions to the Americas. The partnership falls under UCA’s new initiative, UniCarriers System Solutions, offering the UCA dealer network access to an expanded set of material handling services and solutions to meet customers’ evolving needs.

The entire line of Rocla AGV offerings is sold and serviced by UCA. Rocla offers AGV solutions that cover low-lift and high-lift applications including narrow aisle, counterbalance, straddle, fork over and reach mast. Rocla AGVs can be used in a variety of segments with an emphasis on the manufacturing, paper and printing, packaging, inbound and outbound logistics and food and beverage industries.

“The partnership with Rocla is the first step for UniCarriers System Solutions to take on and solve unique market challenges,” said Brian Markison, senior director of sales and marketing for UniCarriers Americas Corporation. “Customers can achieve improved efficiencies and productivity by incorporating Rocla AGV solutions into their operations.”

By studying the customer transportation process, the AGV team at UCA identifies and recommends an optimal AGV solution system to meet requirements for a specific environment. This recommendation includes the AGV model, number of vehicles, energy solution and software needed to support a customer’s operations. All Rocla AGVs are enhanced with Rocla’s Route Optimizer control software that continuously calculates the most efficient driving routes for an entire AGV fleet.

“We provide a total intralogistics solution for the customer, where the AGV is only one piece of the puzzle and not the entire offering,” said Oskari Lindstedt, Rocla AGV Solutions sales director for the UniCarriers Americas. “UCA customers will see added value with a Rocla AGV solution system with benefits like easy implementation, lower total cost of ownership and improved user experience.”

UCA and Rocla Oy will be exhibiting at the upcoming ProMat 2019 show. Attendees can stop by booths S2075 (UCA) and S5018 (Rocla Oy) to learn more about Rocla AGV solutions.

Both UCA and Rocla are part of parent corporation Mitsubishi Logisnext, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of material handling and logistics equipment.



