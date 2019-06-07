UniCarriers Americas celebrates 6th-annual National Forklift Safety Day

As part of its continuous commitment to safety, UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA) is once again participating in the annual National Forklift Safety Day held on June 11, 2019.

To pay tribute to National Forklift Safety Day 2019, UCA’s factory-owned dealer locations, New England Industrial Truck (NEIT) and Capital Equipment and Handling (CEH), will host free operator training and recertification courses to encourage and advance forklift safety. In addition, NEIT is also bringing in one of its battery vendors to discuss proper battery maintenance and is offering free site safety evaluations, where they will perform basic checks to ensure trucks are within OSHA regulations.

UCA is offering a DURA-Lift aftermarket promotion that will give customers access to attractive prices on safety lighting on June 11 only. Discounts can be applied to headlamps, LED blue spotlights, LED red zone lights and a variety of strobe lamps.

Other highlights this year include UCA executives visiting Washington, D.C., to speak with key legislators and regulators on the importance of forklift safety practices. And, UCA authorized dealer, Mid Atlantic Industrial Equipment, invites guests to attend an open house at Memorial Hall at York Expo Center to speak with vendors and take advantage of door prizes and giveaways.

“We remain dedicated to providing a safe environment for those who work on and around forklifts,” said James J. Radous III, president and CEO of UniCarriers Americas and former Chairman of National Forklift Safety Day. “I always consider it an honor to represent UniCarriers Americas in Washington. Reminding lawmakers about the importance and impact of forklifts and forklift safety is among my top priorities as an industry leader.”

“The event continues to grow each year, and with that, we progress each year by integrating tools and techniques that can help avoid injuries and ultimately reach our goal in eliminating all forklift accidents,” Radous adds.



