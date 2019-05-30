MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

UniCarriers Americas launches financial program, UniCarriers Capital

The program is funded and administered by DLL and will support all UniCarriers forklift models, including the newly-added Rocla AGVs.

UniCarriers America (UCA) today announced a partnership with DLL to offer its dealers a private financial program, UniCarriers Capital. The program is funded and administered by DLL and will support all UniCarriers forklift models, including the newly-added Rocla AGVs.

UniCarriers Capital is one component of UniCarriers System Solutions that offers dealers and customers access to enhanced services and solutions to meet specific needs. The program supports dealers located in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and is expanding into Central and South America.

“The mission of UniCarriers System Solutions is to offer our dealers and their customers a total suite of essential business services,” said James J. Radous III, President and CEO of UniCarriers Americas. “Partnering with one of our key and reputable suppliers like DLL is exciting because we can offer our dealers the financial support they need to sustain and grow their businesses.”

Through UniCarriers Capital, UCA offers both retail and wholesale financial support with custom products and services. Dealers can take advantage of key benefits like one-stop shopping, competitive rates and enhanced residuals, higher approval rates, digital sales tools and a dedicated DLL sales representative (U.S. only).

In addition, there is a new rental program with a 3-month principal deferral option and extended rate protection to support a longer interest rate lock.

“DLL’s relationship with UniCarriers dates back to 2004,” said Neal Garnett, Global Business Unit President, Construction, Transportation & Industrial for DLL. “We are excited to deepen our mutually-beneficial partnership with UniCarriers to provide more value to their end users via the UniCarriers Capital brand.”


