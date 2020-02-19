UniCarriers Americas to host 2nd Forklift Industry Summit

MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA) announced today its plans to host the second Forklift Industry Summit from May 11-14, 2020, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

Due to the tremendous success of their first summit, UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA) announced today its plans to host the second Forklift Industry Summit from May 11-14, 2020, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. The 2020 event will be jam-packed with an opening general session, a product workshop, an exclusive exhibition floor, breakout sessions and more.

With an estimated attendance of over 300 professionals, the event brings together dealers, aftermarket suppliers and industry experts for a chance to network and learn about changes and advancements in the material handling industry. The summit officially kicks off on May 12 with remarks from UCA executives, who will discuss corporate and industry updates. In addition to keynote presentations from dealers and industry experts who will bring unique insight into the forklift industry, suppliers and dealers can take advantage of information-sharing opportunities during breakout panels and sessions.

“We experienced great success with our first Forklift Industry Summit, so it was an easy decision to host an event of this magnitude again,” said Mark Manninen, vice president of sales and marketing for UCA. “The Summit allows everyone to congregate, gain and share industry knowledge and explore and establish new partnerships, something we all feel is part of our DNA at UniCarriers.”

Day two offers a powerhouse agenda starting with a tradeshow, giving dealers a chance to watch product demos, learn from supplier experts and see some of the latest innovations. And to round out the day, an exclusive product workshop will provide dealers a first-hand look at UCA equipment with an informative session for each product.

“We truly value our partnerships, and we look to our dealers and suppliers to continuously advance the best in material handling solutions and tools to our customers. By coming together at this one-of-a-kind event, it gives us the unique opportunity to improve on what we all collectively bring to the customer,” Manninen added.

Additional event details will be announced in the upcoming months leading up to the summit. To learn more about UniCarriers Americas Corporation, visit ndm.unicarriersamericas.com/.


