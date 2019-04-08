MMH    Topics     Equipment    AGVs

UniCarriers announces partnership with Rocla AGV

To offer advanced automated guided vehicle (AGV) solutions to the Americas, UniCarriers Americas Corp. (Booth S2075) has recently partnered with Rocla, a Finland-based materials handling solutions provider.

By

To offer advanced automated guided vehicle (AGV) solutions to the Americas, UniCarriers Americas Corp. (Booth S2075) has recently partnered with Rocla, a Finland-based materials handling solutions provider.

Officially announced on March 28, the partnership will allow UniCarriers—as well as its new initiative, UniCarriers Systems Solutions—to have access to a wider range of materials handling services and solutions, two particular benefits the company will be discussing during ProMat.

“Rocla AGV solutions cover various low-lift and high-lift applications, such as counterbalance, fork over, narrow aisle and straddle,” said Brian Markison, senior director of sales and marketing for UniCarriers Americas Corp. “By incorporating these solutions into their operations, our customers will notice a significant increase in efficiency and productivity.”


ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Equipment
AGVs
Lift Trucks
Events
ProMat
Automatic Guided Vehicles
Lift Trucks
ProMat
Rocla
UniCarriers
   All topics

AGVs News & Resources

Kivnon introduces automated forklift pallet stacker
AGILOX adds intelligent dolly mover to fleet of AMRs
OTTO Motors launches mid-sized autonomous mobile robot
Jungheinrich highlights AGV high-rack stacker
Update on Conventional AGVs
Danfoss Power Solutions implements AMRs
Tuggers, carts and casters: Evolving the wheel for automation
More AGVs

Latest in Materials Handling

Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources