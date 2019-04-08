UniCarriers announces partnership with Rocla AGV

To offer advanced automated guided vehicle (AGV) solutions to the Americas, UniCarriers Americas Corp. (Booth S2075) has recently partnered with Rocla, a Finland-based materials handling solutions provider.

Officially announced on March 28, the partnership will allow UniCarriers—as well as its new initiative, UniCarriers Systems Solutions—to have access to a wider range of materials handling services and solutions, two particular benefits the company will be discussing during ProMat.

“Rocla AGV solutions cover various low-lift and high-lift applications, such as counterbalance, fork over, narrow aisle and straddle,” said Brian Markison, senior director of sales and marketing for UniCarriers Americas Corp. “By incorporating these solutions into their operations, our customers will notice a significant increase in efficiency and productivity.”



