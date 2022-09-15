Use Cases for AMR and Robotic G2P in Warehouse Picking and Order Fulfillment

Date/Time Thursday, October 6, 2022 2:00PM Moderator Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Dan Hanrahan, President, Numina Group

Rising wages and a tight labor pool are accelerating the need for companies to invest in warehouse technologies that automate the storage, picking, moving, and sorting of goods and are proven to reduce dependency on manual labor.

There has been rapid adoption of AMRs and robotic G2P systems due to their highly scalable design and installation cost savings. However, it takes more than a G2P system to gain the full advantages of a warehouse automation investment.

As a first step, a data-driven design-first approach is required to analyze current processes and evaluate which technologies are best suited to the operation.

Numina Group, an experienced independent systems integrator, and robotics provider Geek+ will walk you through the design and process improvement analysis needed to ensure the right technologies are selected for a successful warehouse solution that will yield the highest ROI.

Key takeaways include:

Design-first approach focuses on leaning up processes and streamlining order flow

Latest advancements in robotics AMR and G2P for storing, picking, moving, and sorting

A unified, automated pick, pack, and ship order fulfillment operation eliminates the greatest amount of wasted labor and provides the highest ROI

Selecting the right blend of technologies to achieve the highest return for your project

