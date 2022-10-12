Using Artificial Intelligence to Manage Risk in Your Global Supply Chain

Date/Time Wednesday, October 12, 2022 8:15AM Wednesday, October 12, 2022 8:15AM

In the wake of hurricane IAN, supply chain professionals are again reminded of risks and vulnerabilities in their supply chains. Beyond hurricanes and typhoons, the pandemic, floods, and fires, many other events can expose points of weakness and risk if mapped in your supply chain.

Resilinc software uses artificial intelligence to scan the press, social media, and other sources worldwide to alert companies about potential problems in their supply chain’s mapped suppliers. Resilinc was able to alert customers about suppliers in Wuhan, China at risk, weeks before the world knew we had a pandemic.

Resilinc also runs hurricane simulations to help customers in developing supply chain strategies and addressing supplier risk.

