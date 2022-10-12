MMH    Topics 

Using Artificial Intelligence to Manage Risk in Your Global Supply Chain

Listen in as Rosemary Coates and Bindiya Vakil, Founder, and CEO of Resilinc, discuss the use of artificial intelligence to map and manage your global supply chains.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 8:15AM

In the wake of hurricane IAN, supply chain professionals are again reminded of risks and vulnerabilities in their supply chains. Beyond hurricanes and typhoons, the pandemic, floods, and fires, many other events can expose points of weakness and risk if mapped in your supply chain.

Resilinc software uses artificial intelligence to scan the press, social media, and other sources worldwide to alert companies about potential problems in their supply chain’s mapped suppliers. Resilinc was able to alert customers about suppliers in Wuhan, China at risk, weeks before the world knew we had a pandemic.

Resilinc also runs hurricane simulations to help customers in developing supply chain strategies and addressing supplier risk.

And, to learn more about Resilinc, contact [email protected] and Rosemary Coates at [email protected]


Resilinc News & Resources

Frictionless Podcast With Rosemary Coates: How to Manage Risk With AI

