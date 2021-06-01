MMH    Topics     Technology    Webcasts    Swisslog

Using Automation to Revitalize Brownfield Warehouses

This new Swisslog webinar will review some of the leading automation solutions for pallet handling and facility requirements and automation.

By

6/17/2021 3:00 PM

Bob Trebilcock, Editorial Director, Modern Materials Handling

Dr. Mohan Ramankutty, Senior Director of Design, Sales and Consulting, Swisslog Americas and
Kenneth Hayer, Vice President of Consulting and Customer Solutions, Swisslog Americas

If you’ve outgrown the capacity of your warehouse, you may think the only option is building a new one. But that’s not necessarily the case. The latest generation of robotic and data-driven automation systems can significantly increase the capacity of brownfield facilities at a fraction of the cost of a new build. Plus, their modular design allows them to be installed in phases, enabling the facility to continue to serve customers throughout the installation.

This new Swisslog webinar will review some of the leading automation solutions for pallet handling and each picking and their facility requirements to help you determine whether your facility can support automation. It will also present real-world examples of installation plans that minimize disruptions to operations.


