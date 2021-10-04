Va Tech, Purdue University Northwest and Cal Poly team to take Amazing Packaging Race Vvctory

Students from Virginia Tech, Purdue University Northwest and Cal Poly Team claimed the winning title at this year’s 2021 Amazing Packaging Race, sponsored by Emerson, on the PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO show floor. Coordinated by show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, and sponsored by Emerson, the race brought together students from six Education Partner schools across the country to complete a series of challenges over four expansive halls of exhibit space.



Anna Troutt (Virginia Tech), Andrew Smith (Purdue University NW) and Serena Pu (California Polytechnic State University) outsmarted the competition with their social-media savvy and show floor strategy, meeting the most exhibitors and completing the tasks faster than their opponents. Each student on the winning team took home $1,000 in prize money.



“PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is the world’s biggest interactive packaging classroom and students thoroughly enjoy this annual event,” says Kate Fiorianti, senior manager, education, PMMI. “It’s a great way for future leaders to learn about the industry and test their wits in the field.”



Gabby Brophy (Virginia Tech), Harash Bhutada (Michigan State University) and Shayne Babich (Alexandria Technical and Community College) took second place, while Nicholas Magan (Alexandria Technical and Community College), Leslie Kim (Virginia Tech), Alexandria Stein (Clemson) and Morgan Graham (Michigan State) brought home third place.



Competing students represented 6 Education Partner schools, including:

• Alexandria Technical & Community College

• California Polytechnic State University

• Clemson

• Michigan State University

• Purdue University Northwest

• Virginia Tech

Participating exhibitors included:

• Baumer hhs

• Belden

• BW Packaging Systems

• B&R Automation

• Dorner

• Duravant

• Fallas Automation

• FOX IV Technologies, Inc.

• Frazier & Son

• Honeywell Intelligrated

• IoPP

• Lenze Americas

• LinMot USA, Inc.

• Morrison Container Handling Solutions

• OMAC

• SICK

• Siemens Digital Industries

• Starview Packaging Machinery

• Syntegon Packaging Technology, LLC

• Tri-Tronics Company

• Weiler Labeling Systems



