VAI partners with Mountain Leverage to offer voice-enabled workflow solutions to distributors

VAI, an ERP software developer, and Mountain Leverage, a provider of voice-enabled workflow and warehouse solutions, announced today that they have partnered to offer voice technology to their combined global customer base. For distributors utilizing VAI’s ERP solution S2K Enterprise, warehouse teams can utilize Mountain Leverage’s voice-picking technology to streamline warehouse operations and improve accuracy, VAI stated.

Mountain Leverage works with distributors, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and 3PLs to help them achieve peak productivity and operational efficiency through customized voice solutions and automation for picking, packing, inspecting, and other workflows. In 2021, Mountain Leverage acquired Speech Interface Design (SID), a VAI Enterprise partner with previous warehouse voice integration. Mountain Leverage was introduced to VAI to extend the previous partnership and, in September 2022, officially announced Mountain Leverage technology as an integrated solution for S2K Enterprise.

“Voice technology has evolved significantly over time, and our customers are in need of sophisticated voice technology to streamline warehouse operations and provide hands-free options for workers,” said Maggie Kelleher, director of sales at VAI. “We’re very excited to bring the Mountain Leverage solution to our S2K customers, helping them modernize their warehouses with seamless voice integrations through S2K Enterprise. Mountain Leverage is now a crucial partner for us, and we look forward to seeing our customer base continue to grow and innovate with new voice features.”

With the ability to recognize over 50 languages, Mountain Leverage’s Hands-Free, Eyes-Free customized voice system improves warehouse picking accuracy by talking and interacting with pickers throughout each workflow or picking process, helping to automate and optimize the warehouse experience. By partnering with VAI, Mountain Leverage further transforms operations by feeding real-time voice data into VAI’s S2K Enterprise ERP solution and integrating with VAI’s suite of S2K Enterprise applications. As distributors face potential labor shortages across industries, voice technology can help increase productivity, employee satisfaction, and safety without added costs, the announcement added.

“With our partnership with VAI, we’re excited to bring our expert-designed voice solutions to warehouses running S2K and help them achieve peak performance,” said Alex Reneman, CEO at Mountain Leverage. “As part of our commitment to drive outcomes for customers through streamlined operations and innovative voice technology, we look forward to partnering with VAI and adding voice expertise to their offerings.”



