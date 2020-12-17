MMH    Topics 

Valsoft acquires WMS vendor WiSys

Valsoft specializes in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses

Valsoft Corporation Inc., a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of WiSys, a a provider of warehouse management solutions software, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Michael Hollinger, CEO of WiSys, stated he is proud of the company that he helped grow over the years and is excited about its future with Valsoft: “We are very proud of what we’ve accomplished to date and are excited at the prospect of continuing to build with Valsoft,” Hollinger said. “Rarely do we find such cultural compatibility in a partner and we believe that this will immediately bear fruit as we continue our push to be a leader in the industry.”

Hollinger will remain on board with the team as CEO and ensure a smooth integration into Valsoft.

“A step in the direction we’ve been striving towards recently given our insight into the industry, WiSys is a natural fit for us and will offer a seamless integration into the Valsoft family,” said Sam Youssef, CEO and Co-Founder of Valsoft. “The team, culture and leadership are well aligned with our existing values, which has also made this transaction seamless. Warehouse Management is a vertical we have been aware of for quite some time and we believe this is the best core entry into the vertical upon which we will continue to build and expand. We are excited to grow our presence in the sector through this acquisition.”

According to WiSys’s website, its software helps companies using Macola and SAP Business One ERP systems achieve real-time inventory control through internal distribution and manufacturing systems.


