Vanderlande exhibits portfolio of systems

At its press conference on Tuesday, Vanderlande Industries (Booth B5406) demonstrated a portfolio of its systems.

Sean Wallingford, Vanderlande’s president, Warehouse Solutions, North America, explaining the scope of innovations from the company at Tuesday’s booth press conference.
ADAPTO, a roaming shuttle-based automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS), was a primary focus, as its ability to sequence and prioritize orders—while also roaming warehouse levels and aisles without lift platforms—was discussed. The AS/RS enables warehouses to use one-to-one and direct connect pick stations, which enhances fulfillment operations’ accuracy and efficiency.

The company also showcased its modular goods-to-picker (GtP) workstations, which can be integrated with ADAPTO. Enabling one-to-one picking, along with sequencing for batch and discreet approaches, the ergonomic workstations help users enhance pick performances—with minimal training.

“The materials handling industry is experiencing immense pressure, but, in that, lies a multitude of unexplored opportunities,” said Sean Wallingford, president of warehouse solutions, North America at Vanderlande. “Due to dynamic consumer demands, companies must operate their DCs efficiently and scale quickly in peak periods.”

Alongside ADAPTO and the GtP workstations, the company also presented its Pallet AVs (autonomous vehicles) and next-gen software stack (intelligent software).

“Our complete portfolio of systems ensure companies’ capital investments are flexible enough to meet current and future requirements,” he added.


About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
