Vanderlande opens new North American headquarters in Marietta, Ga.

Pictured, left to right, are: Sharon Mason, President and CEO, Cobb Chamber of Commerce; JoAnn Birrell, District 3 Commissioner, Cobb County; Dana Johnson, COO Cobb Chamber & Executive Director Select Cobb; Lisa Cupid, Chairwoman, Cobb County Board of Commissions; Frank van Dijck Vanderlande CTO; Astrid van Druten Vanderlande CFO; Sean Wallingford Vanderlande President NA WS; Remo Brunschwiler Vanderlande CEO; Nick Porter Vanderlande President NA APS; Andrew Manship Vanderlande Executive VP APS; Terry Verkuijlen Vanderlande Executive VP WS; Raf Lamberts Vanderlande CPO
Vanderlande, a market-leading, global partner for logistic process automation in the warehousing, airport and parcel sectors, celebrated the opening of its newly constructed North American headquarters in Marietta, Georgia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today. The 152,612 square-foot facility, located at 3054 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest, will serve as the centerpiece of the company’s new 27-acre campus.

“For more than 23 years we’ve called Cobb County the headquarters of our North American business, which includes our significant engineering, research and development, manufacturing and corporate operations,” said Nick Porter, president of Airports and Parcel Solutions, North America at Vanderlande. “The incredible team we have assembled has played an important role in our dramatic growth in North America and the many transformative innovations introduced to the industries and customers we serve.”

The new headquarters will serve nearly 1,000 employees and includes many amenities to encourage and support an enjoyable work environment including a large fitness center and full-service cafeteria with nutritious options. Close to many restaurants and local businesses, the campus also includes extensive green space and walking trails.

The building was also designed to further Vanderlande’s sustainability goals. Leed GOLD certified, it includes a large solar panel array capable of offsetting more than 25% of energy usage, rainwater capture systems for irrigation and graywater plumbing, technologically advanced and efficient heating and cooling systems, and onsite charging stations for electric vehicles. In addition, it was constructed using locally sourced materials to reduce carbon emissions.

“Our new headquarters marks an exciting new chapter for the company as demand for the systems and expertise we provide to our customers continues to increase,” said Sean Wallingford, president of Warehouse Solutions, North America at Vanderlande. “We are incredibly grateful to be part of Atlanta’s innovation economy and greatly appreciate the support we’ve received from the office of Governor Brian P. Kemp, the Cobb Chamber, the Town Center Community Improvement District, and so many others. With this campus, we look forward to making an even greater contribution in the metro Atlanta area.”

The innovation center in the headquarters currently underway will display many of the company’s solutions and is designed to give potential customers and partners an opportunity to see Vanderlande’s advanced automation and software in action. Projects to build a separate, larger innovation center, a parking deck and an additional office building on the campus are also already underway.

The company will continue its close collaboration with Georgia Institute of Technology, Kennesaw State University and the University of Georgia. Those who are interested in learning more about Vanderlande job openings are encouraged to visit here.


