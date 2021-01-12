Varcode partners with PL Developments on cold chain monitoring for pharma

Varcode, maker of digital, time- and temperature-sensitive supply chain solutions, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with PL Developments (PLD) to enhance the scale and availability of Varcode’s cold chain monitoring technology.

Under the agreement, among other things, PLD will assemble and apply Varcode “Smart Tags” to products onsite and inline as they roll down the assembly line.

With more than 2,000 employees and more than 1 million square feet of state-of-the art pharmaceutical facilities in the United States, PLD manufactures, packages, and distributes more than 300 healthcare products for leading retailers and pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and around the globe.

“We believe this represents a significant milestone for cold chain monitoring and protection. This is an industry first, being able to apply digital time and temperature monitoring at the point of manufacturing. The implications for scale and efficiency are enormous,” said Joe Battoe, CEO of Varcode.

Mr. Battoe noted that the strategic partnership avails Varcode of extensive, relevant support services from PLD, including supply chain, quality assurance, compliance management and more.

“PLD’s mission is to provide our customers and consumers with quality and affordable healthcare products,” said Evan Singer, president of PLD. “Varcode’s innovative and proprietary technology platform allows all stakeholders, at a fraction of the cost of alternative temperature tracking solutions, to confirm that products have been handled within required ranges throughout the supply chain.”

Varcode’s digital Smart Tags dynamically change based on customized time and temperature parameters, tracking product safety and efficacy throughout the supply chain. The barcoded Smart Tags are scanned by any fixed or hand-held scanner as well as smartphone. The labels use a combination of precisely tuned chemicals and a uniquely printed layer to capture cumulative temperature variances when and where they occur and create a permanent, irreversible digital record securely stored in the cloud.

“Our partnership with Varcode aligns our two companies’ unique capabilities to drive industry innovation and long-term success,” said Mr. Singer. “By combining PLD’s experience, resources, scale and operational efficiencies with Varcode’s patented technologies and agile development capabilities, we jointly expand our abilities to serve the exacting needs of pharma brands and their customers.”

Varcode and PLD have already begun co-development and anticipate having onsite and inline capabilities available soon to support the mass distribution of cold chain required products, including Covid-19 vaccines.



