MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Vargo and Körber announce alliance

Together, companies will conquer supply chain complexity through latest WMS, WES, system design, MHE, and automation solutions

By

Latest Material Handling News

Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
More Automation

VARGO, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, today announced an alliance partnership with Körber, the global supply chain technology leader from software to material handling automation.

This alliance provides a referral program through which Körber will offer VARGO’s Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE) warehouse execution system (WES) and other VARGO solutions in North America. In turn, VARGO will provide Körber’s warehouse management system (WMS) as part of its design solutions for customers.

“In designing solutions for its clients, VARGO provides a comprehensive material handling systems integration approach, which includes designing, implementing and supporting optimized solutions based on the customer’s needs,” said Bart J. Cera, president and COO of VARGO. “This partnership with Körber provides an integrated cross-selling model of products, which allows both of our companies to bring a total proven business solution to the industry.”

“Today’s supply chains are under more pressure than ever before,” said Chad Collins, chief executive officer for Körber Supply Chain - Software. “Partnering with VARGO exemplifies our dedication to providing the solutions and expertise businesses need to handle any complexity that comes their way. Be it more products, suppliers, distribution channels or competition, we provide a range of solutions to fit any business size or strategy.”

Körber’s industry-leading WMS, empowers quick and efficient tracking of all materials entering, being managed in and leaving the distribution center. The WMS uniquely handles the needs of small businesses to global enterprises. This includes handling diverse day-to-day operations, rapid growth, and complex workflows requiring personalized solutions.

VARGO’s COFE WES manages the elements that make up the outbound workflow. It synchronizes and sequences all work resources — equipment, devices and personnel — and keeps orders flowing by providing real-time visibility and controlling automation, labor and other elements. The ever-advancing growth of e-commerce has challenged companies to address both efficiency and expediency in their fulfillment centers. Just this past peak season, the top seven fulfillment centers powered by COFE experienced a 20-percent growth from 2018 to 2019 in the number of units they processed in one peak, seven-day period after Thanksgiving.

The Körber Business Area Supply Chain is part of the international technology group Körber. Formerly Körber Logistics Systems, this consists of Aberle, Aberle Software, Cirrus Logistics, The Cohesio Group, Consoveyo, DMLogic, HighJump, inconso, Otimis, Langhammer, Riantics and Voiteq. Based on 40+ years of experience, Körber uniquely provides an end-to-end offering for all supply chain needs, spanning software, automation, voice/vision/mobility, robotics, materials handling equipment, systems integration and consulting. The company already has proven success with thousands of companies worldwide.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Software
Automation
Korber AG
Supply Chain Software
Vargo
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Five bright ideas (you may have missed)
Demand for warehouse automation soars
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources