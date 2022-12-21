VARGO expands Cincinnati office to keep up with continued growth

VARGO, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and automation solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, recently completed an expansion project of their office in Mason, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati.

VARGO opened its Mason office in the fall of 2019 in the Governor’s Pointe Office Park at 4680 Parkway Drive. Since then, the company explained it has experienced substantial growth. To accommodate this growth, VARGO doubled its existing space at the location.

Bart Cera, president of VARGO, said “There is a wealth of supply chain, logistics and warehouse automation experience in the Cincinnati-Mason area. With our expanded investment in this market, we can double the size of our already talented staff to support our continued business growth.”

Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, VARGO also has a Technology Center in Dublin, Ohio, and an office in Austin, Texas.



