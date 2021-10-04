VARGO expands operations in the Columbus, Ohio, region, investing $4 million

VARGO, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software (WES) and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has announced plans to expand its operations in the Columbus Region, investing approximately $4 million and creating 24 new jobs. Hiring for software, engineering, logistics and business analysts will begin in Q4 of 2021, the company added in announcing the expansion.



VARGO plans to move its Dublin Tech Center and Hilliard operations to a new location at 5555 Frantz Road in Dublin. When determining where to expand, VARGO evaluated numerous options to further expand its presence including in Austin, but decided to do so in Dublin. The company’s recent growth is partially driven by the pandemic’s impact on e-commerce and VARGO’s industry-leading e-commerce solutions, the company explained. VARGO added it is preparing to meet this increased forecasted demand for its technology solutions by expanding its key operations into a collaborative, tech-savvy office environment in Dublin.



“Consolidating our team in Central Ohio will enhance internal communication, facilitate more idea generation and promote teamwork, and Dublin was the perfect place for that comradery and collaboration to happen,” said VARGO President and COO Bart Cera. “Since establishing operations in the Columbus region 50 years ago, VARGO has found ongoing success in part because of the Columbus market’s long-time strength in the technology and logistics sectors. VARGO will continue to tap into the Region’s strong history of innovation in those sectors as we scale our operations even further.”



In addition to its expertise in materials handling and warehouse automation, VARGO is widely known for its WES software, known as COFE (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), and its pioneering role in the WES solutions category. VARGO also has operations in Mason, OH, Berkeley, CA, and Austin, TX.



“VARGO uses cutting edge technical solutions to improve material handling operations for retailers, manufacturers, wholesale and e-commerce distributors,” said Economic Development Administrator Eric Meyer. “Its expansion and consolidation in Dublin helps grow the city’s presence in information technology and logistics. We welcome them to their new headquarters in the city and know they will thrive here along with our growing tech cluster.”



Technology operations in the Columbus Region are deep and diverse, spanning industries such as logistics, finance and more. The Columbus Region is a global logistics hub that supports some of the world’s largest brands and top logistics service providers, making it a critical link in industrial and consumer supply chains. The Region’s location gives companies access to more of the U.S. population and employment base than any other major metro, providing unmatched accessibility. Within a day’s drive, you can reach 151 million people and 42,100 headquarters – that’s 46 percent of the country’s population base and 48 percent of headquarter operations.



“With innovative Central Ohio-based technology companies like VARGO, we will continue to see a generational opportunity to build upon successful expansions like this project and especially in the e-commerce and warehousing industries as they evolve and grow,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.



