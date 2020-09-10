VARGO launches preferred partner alliance with McCombs-Wall

VARGO, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software (WES) and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, today announced a preferred partner alliance with McCombs-Wall, a California-based materials handling solutions provider.



This new alliance program provides for cross-business referral activity and joint branding of solutions by allowing McCombs-Wall access to VARGO’s Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE) WES and other products and services. The goal of this program is to open additional sales channels for the continued promotion and growth of COFE and, at the same time, enable alliance partners like McCombs-Wall to competitively differentiate their e-commerce fulfilment solutions through the addition of industry-leading WES functionality.

“As a leading WES provider and systems integrator, VARGO applies proven “pull-based” lean manufacturing principles to e-commerce fulfillment through our design, implementation and support of highly optimized solutions based on our customer’s needs and their customer’s demands,” says Bart J. Cera, president and COO of VARGO. “Retailers are under more pressure than ever for greater speed of fulfilment with less cost in this increasingly demanding e-commerce world. This agreement with McCombs-Wall benefits both of our companies in various ways to provide our collective customers with complete, robust and expansive proven fulfillment solutions that solve this challenge.”

The level of service expectations are higher than ever before, notes Jeff Livesay, president and CEO of McCombs-Wall, in commenting on current market needs. “This partnership with VARGO shows our continued commitment to providing our clients with solutions that will enable them to fulfill their products faster and more accurately,” Livesay concludes. “We felt it a privilege to be partnered with VARGO and look forward to the future.”



