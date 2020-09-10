MMH    Topics 

VARGO launches preferred partner alliance with McCombs-Wall

Program provides access to VARGO software and services to supplement McCombs-Wall offerings

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
ISM Semiannual report calls for reduced manufacturing and services sector growth in 2023
MiR appoints new president, extends strategy for global growth
Hyundai Material Handling adds Evolution Forklift to its growing list of North American dealers
ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
More News

VARGO, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software (WES) and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, today announced a preferred partner alliance with McCombs-Wall, a California-based materials handling solutions provider.
                                                                     
This new alliance program provides for cross-business referral activity and joint branding of solutions by allowing McCombs-Wall access to VARGO’s Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE) WES and other products and services. The goal of this program is to open additional sales channels for the continued promotion and growth of COFE and, at the same time, enable alliance partners like McCombs-Wall to competitively differentiate their e-commerce fulfilment solutions through the addition of industry-leading WES functionality.

“As a leading WES provider and systems integrator, VARGO applies proven “pull-based” lean manufacturing principles to e-commerce fulfillment through our design, implementation and support of highly optimized solutions based on our customer’s needs and their customer’s demands,” says Bart J. Cera, president and COO of VARGO. “Retailers are under more pressure than ever for greater speed of fulfilment with less cost in this increasingly demanding e-commerce world. This agreement with McCombs-Wall benefits both of our companies in various ways to provide our collective customers with complete, robust and expansive proven fulfillment solutions that solve this challenge.”

The level of service expectations are higher than ever before, notes Jeff Livesay, president and CEO of McCombs-Wall, in commenting on current market needs. “This partnership with VARGO shows our continued commitment to providing our clients with solutions that will enable them to fulfill their products faster and more accurately,” Livesay concludes. “We felt it a privilege to be partnered with VARGO and look forward to the future.”


Article Topics

News
McCombs-Wall
Vargo
Warehouse Execution Systems
WES
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
ISM Semiannual report calls for reduced manufacturing and services sector growth in 2023
MiR appoints new president, extends strategy for global growth
Hyundai Material Handling adds Evolution Forklift to its growing list of North American dealers
ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources