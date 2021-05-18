VARGO signs distribution agreement with OPEX

VARGO, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution system (WES) software, and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has signed a distribution agreement with OPEX, a Moorestown, NJ based company that produces warehouse and document/mail automation systems.



Under this new agreement, VARGO will represent OPEX warehouse products and may market them as part of the solutions that VARGO proposes for its clients.



“Our partnership with OPEX furthers our ability to create highly effective and efficient e-commerce fulfillment systems for our clients,” said Bart Cera, President and COO of VARGO. “We look forward to continuing to create next-generation integrated solutions with industry-leading automation products like the ones OPEX delivers.”



“The Vargo team has proven they are a company committed to doing what is best for the end-user,” said John Sauer, Director of Partner Development at OPEX. “Their customer-centric approach includes creative problem-solving and deep understanding of complex technologies. These qualities make them an ideal partner to integrate and represent OPEX’s robotic warehouse automation technologies in the marketplace.”



OPEX products automate warehouse functions, such as picking and sorting, to save time, space and labor. They can be seamlessly integrated with VARGO’s industry-leading COFE WES software, which drives numerous industry leading fulfillment centers for VARGO clients.



