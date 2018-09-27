VDC Research: E-commerce fueling stationary thermal bar code label printer demand

Printer vendors focus on IoT functionality for product differentiation

Special Digital Issue: Top Suppliers of 2018
The combined forces of a strong economy, e-commerce growth and a tight labor market are making it more important the ever for warehouse and distribution center (DC) operations to find ways to make their existing infrastructure and people more productive.
By ·

The global stationary thermal bar code printer market will grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2022, according to a recent report from VDC Research. Revenues will be driven by end-user replacement and upgrade cycles, as well as new sales opportunities in manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail segments as enterprises expand their distribution operations.

VDC’s report also indicates that new labeling requirements focused on improving traceability, serialization and overall supply chain visibility are creating new application opportunities for vendors and solution providers.

E-commerce and omnichannel initiatives will present unique opportunities for barcode printing investments as the need for labeling capabilities increases for applications such as parcel shipping, shelf labeling and price marking, and direct store delivery.

“Demand for label printers has risen considerably with the explosion of digital sales channels, item level fulfillment and parcel delivery,” said Michael Clarke, Research Associate of AutoID and Data Capture at VDC. “Trends such as changes in product packaging and labeling requirements are helping to spur demand for printer hardware and are also driving entirely new feature, functionality, deployment, and support requirements.” 

Another key trend in this market is the role of IoT and data analytics in label printing, which has become a feature focus for printer vendors aiming to differentiate their product lines. Establishing capabilities such as printer performance analysis tools and multiple device management systems have become integral to vendor success in a fragmented competitive landscape. As end users demand increased functionalities and data usage for actionable insights, stationary thermal printers have evolved into yet another data source. With the integration of IoT functions, big data can be utilized to help end users make strategic decisions.

The full market report analyzes the key strategic issues, trends, and market drivers for stationary thermal barcode printers. It offers market analysis, vendor considerations, and growth opportunities across technology types, end-user industries, distribution channels, and geographies.

