Vecna Robotics and Alta Material Handling Company partner

Collaboration enables material handling solutions provider to source intelligent automated pallet handling solutions

Vecna Robotics, an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and workflow orchestration provider, today announced a partnership with Alta Material Handling (Alta MH). The partnership enables Alta MH to bring the capabilities of Vecna Robotics’ high-capacity AMRs to its customers looking for highly versatile, safe and integrated pallet-handling solutions.

Over 1.8 billion pallets are in circulation in the U.S. each day - with billions more across the globe - but less than 1% of the millions of material handling vehicles moving them are automated today. Together, Alta MH and Vecna Robotics will support customer demand for automating this high frequency of pallet handling within distribution, warehousing and manufacturing centers across the United States. The new strategic alliance enables Alta MH to offer the only pallet-handling AMRs equipped with obstacle avoidance, path planning and independent pallet pick-up, according to the partnership announcement.

Alta MH is a recognized leader in providing advanced material handling technology, utilizing a unique and brand agnostic approach to delivering appropriate solutions to the market. The Vecna Robotics partnership is a powerful addition to the Alta MH portfolio.

“We’re excited for the potential of this partnership, particularly as we see demand for AMRs grow among our customer base as they learn more about the difference between AGVs and AMRs,” said Joe Bollman, manager of Alta Robotics. “Customers are asking for features like the ability to reroute in real-time and navigate freely around obstacles – a more viable, safe and flexible option for many. In today’s world, autonomous material handling solutions are a crucial component to helping organizations keep pace with the demands of the industry and offset labor shortages. Expanding our offerings with Vecna Robotics’ solutions aligns with Alta’s focus on serving our customers with the most innovative and best-in-class materials handling equipment on the market.”

Alta MH will spec, sell and service Vecna Robotics’ full range of pallet handling solutions, including self-driving forklifts, pallet trucks and tuggers. The AMRs work seamlessly alongside other materials handling vehicles and human workers to improve efficiency and throughput.

“We’re eager to kick off this partnership with Alta Material Handling, as the company has a deep knowledge of customer needs and an innovative outlook,” said Matthew Cherewka, director of business development and strategy at Vecna Robotics. “With Alta’s extensive reach and long-held reputation for quality products and service, we are pleased to work alongside them to expand their offerings and deploy our solutions nationwide.”

Alta Material Handling will be conducting live demonstrations of Vecna Robotics’ AMRs at the Innovate 21 Expo on October 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.


Alta Material Handling
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Vecna Robotics
