Vecna Robotics and Topper Industrial Partner

MMH Staff

March 16, 2018

Vecna Robotics, a recognized leader in next-generation robotics and autonomous fleet vehicles, announced today a partnership with Topper Industrial, a leading manufacturer of fork truck free cart delivery equipment and material handling solutions. Together, the two companies can bundle and offer the most advanced and cost-effective tugger with the most reputable and innovative cart delivery solutions on the market.

John Hayes, vice president of sales and marketing of Vecna Robotics, said his company is excited to have Topper Industrial cart solutions be made available to the company’s end users through the partnership. “Topper can create effective material flow by utilizing custom built carts that meet very specific needs. Our tugger, which easily handles up to 4500kg, can operate in autonomous mode or be manually operated with the flip of a switch. Working together with Topper carts, we will create the best custom material flow for companies seeking best in class solutions.” The RT4500kg autonomous tugger is built to maximize productivity by automating point-to-point transportation of large payloads using cart delivery.

Ryan Brown, president of Topper Industrial stated, “Topper is proud to have a strong counterpart in automation that has 20 years of experience developing advanced technologies and has brought vast improvements to tuggers and the automated guided vehicle (AGV) market. By using Vecna Robotics’ autonomous RT4500 tugger and Topper Industrial’s various cart delivery solutions, companies spanning multiple markets will reap an array of benefits that are achieved when implementing a tugger and cart delivery system.”