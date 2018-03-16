Vecna Robotics and Topper Industrial Partner

Robotics and carts manufacturer to create new lean solutions

Robotics in the News

Vecna Robotics and Topper Industrial Partner
Robotics at a tipping point
NextGen Supply Chain News: Dematic Launches Robotics Center of Exellence
60 Seconds with Pieter Abbeel, professor at University of California Berkeley
Manufacturer builds in-house robotics expertise to close the skills gap
More Robotics News
By ·

Vecna Robotics, a recognized leader in next-generation robotics and autonomous fleet vehicles, announced today a partnership with Topper Industrial, a leading manufacturer of fork truck free cart delivery equipment and material handling solutions. Together, the two companies can bundle and offer the most advanced and cost-effective tugger with the most reputable and innovative cart delivery solutions on the market.

John Hayes, vice president of sales and marketing of Vecna Robotics, said his company is excited to have Topper Industrial cart solutions be made available to the company’s end users through the partnership. “Topper can create effective material flow by utilizing custom built carts that meet very specific needs. Our tugger, which easily handles up to 4500kg, can operate in autonomous mode or be manually operated with the flip of a switch. Working together with Topper carts, we will create the best custom material flow for companies seeking best in class solutions.”  The RT4500kg autonomous tugger is built to maximize productivity by automating point-to-point transportation of large payloads using cart delivery.

Ryan Brown, president of Topper Industrial stated, “Topper is proud to have a strong counterpart in automation that has 20 years of experience developing advanced technologies and has brought vast improvements to tuggers and the automated guided vehicle (AGV) market. By using Vecna Robotics’ autonomous RT4500 tugger and Topper Industrial’s various cart delivery solutions, companies spanning multiple markets will reap an array of benefits that are achieved when implementing a tugger and cart delivery system.”

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Carts · Robotics · Topper Industrial · Vecna · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Solving the Labor Shortage Crisis: The Four Benefits of an Automated Warehouse
Not enough warehouse staff? Finding it difficult to keep up with orders during peak periods?
Download Today!
From the March 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center
Come get an insider's view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You'll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what's coming on the horizon.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
NextGen Supply Chain at DHL
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies,...
Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...

System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
In a new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business...
Partner Links