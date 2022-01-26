MMH    Topics 

Vecna Robotics gains $65 million in Series C funding

Tiger Global Management leads investment round, with aim to bring material handling automation solutions to warehouse operators and manufacturers to help solve persistent supply chain and labor problems.

By

Vecna Robotics CEO Craig Malloy sees huge growth potential in automating pallet moves.
Vecna Robotics CEO Craig Malloy sees huge growth potential in automating pallet moves.

Vecna Robotics, a provider of high-capacity autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and related software, today announced a $65 million Series C funding round led by Tiger Global Management, along with additional funding from new investors Lineage Logistics, Proficio Capital Partners, and IMPULSE. The new financing will help fund the company’s technology roadmap with new AMRs and software, and will accelerate fulfillment of new orders and expanded operations to address the $165 billion market opportunity for pallet-moving autonomy, the company explained.

“There is huge headroom for growth in automated material handling with over 5 billion pallets in the world being moved by more than 5 million forklifts and nearly 5 million manual operators,” said Craig Malloy, CEO of Vecna Robotics. “This investment, led by such a prominent and supportive group of investors, will allow us to accelerate our roadmap and deliver solutions to the market faster in order to meet the insatiable demand for increased throughput in material handling environments like factories and warehouses.”

“Shifts in the labor market are accelerating the need for automation throughout the global supply chain. Vecna Robotics is very well-positioned to help companies in warehousing, manufacturing, and distribution meet this challenge head-on with truly intelligent automation for pallet-sized loads,” added Griffin Schroeder, Partner at Tiger Global Management.

The recently closed Series C round will allow Vecna Robotics to further its development to support end-to-end automated material handling workflows. The funding will also be used to extend the company’s development of Pivotal, a proprietary orchestration engine, to enable better integration with existing warehouse management systems as well as third-party automation solutions.

“Medium to large sized warehouse and manufacturing facilities are experiencing an undeniable shift in the ways that they manage critical workflows in response to labor shortages and demand spikes,” said Adam Forste, Co-Executive Chairman of Lineage Logistics. “As an organization steadfastly committed to innovation, we are thrilled to support Vecna Robotics’ mission to intelligently automate how companies in warehousing and manufacturing respond to today’s most important supply chain challenges, focusing on employee safety and improving overall efficiency of material handling operations and throughput.”

“We continue to expand our relationship with Vecna Robotics across multiple facilities and workflows because of its innovative approach to solving real-world material handling challenges,” said Andy Johnston, Senior Director of Innovation at GEODIS in Americas. “For us, the magic of Vecna Robotics’ technology is about maximizing our throughput and efficiency — especially during continued industry-wide challenges,” he added. “As Vecna Robotics further expands its operational capacity and innovation with its latest funding round, that will help us continue to exceed our customers’ expectations for many years to come.”

Earlier this year, Vecna Robotics announced its Mark 3 software release, resulting in the industry’s fastest AMR solutions with speeds of up to 6.7 miles per hour, nearly doubling the throughput capacity. Leading up to this funding round, the company added new leadership with the hiring of Craig Malloy to CEO, the appointment of the company’s previous CEO and founder, Daniel Theobald, to Chief Innovation Officer and the addition of Josh Kivenko as Vecna Robotics’ new CMO.

Vecna Robotics’ existing investors include Blackhorn Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Tectonic Ventures, Drive Capital, and Fontinalis Partners.


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Lift Trucks
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Vecna Robotics
   All topics

Vecna Robotics News & Resources

GEODIS accelerates case picking throughput with Vecna Robotics solution
Autonomous Lift Trucks: The human equation
The upstream, unseen impacts of e-Commerce and how to solve them
Storage Solutions partners with Vecna Robotics to integrate autonomous vehicles into warehouses
Top 5 Ways Self Driving Forklifts Provide a Competitive Edge
Vecna Robotics gains $65 million in Series C funding
Going autonomous: Is RaaS in your future?
More Vecna Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources