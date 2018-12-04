Vecna Robotics now a standalone company, separates from Vecna Technologies

With new business, leadership and investor, the provider of self-driving industrial vehicles plans enhanced production and innovation to meet growing demand.

Vecna in the News

Vecna Robotics now a standalone company, separates from Vecna Technologies
How robotics can fit your operation
Vecna Robotics partners with RightHand Robotics
FedEx partners with Vecna Robotics as part of automation growth strategy
Vecna Robotics and Topper Industrial Partner
More Vecna News

Warehouse Resource

The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
By ·

Vecna Robotics, a leader in autonomous material handling, recently separated from Vecna Technologies, creating distinct companies.

As a standalone business, Vecna Robotics plans to play a major role in the coming transformation of industrial automation and robotics. Powering this transformation, Vecna Robotics finalized an investment led by Drive Capital this summer to chart a new direction that will maximize both robotics and human workflow in the industrial sector.

The New Vecna Robotics
The separation allows Vecna Robotics to focus on developing innovative, adaptive, future-proof hardware and software solutions in warehouse and industrial automation. Moving Vecna Robotics to a standalone business allows for a concerted effort on revolutionizing the assembly line mentality of warehouses and manufacturers. Now, with e-commerce on the rise and ever-changing demands on the industry to be efficient, Vecna Robotics is focusing on providing smarter solutions in warehouses to optimize workflow, empower humans with smarter technology, and create long-term value for customers and investors.

New Leadership
Dan Patt joined as CEO in January to lead Vecna Robotics.

“This is the cusp of the most exciting time in robotics industry history, and I want Vecna Robotics to represent everything positive that can help industry improve productivity while giving flexibility and opportunities to an engaged workforce,” said Patt, “We’re passionate about developing solutions for distribution, retail, and manufacturing industries that integrate people and robots to increase efficiency. With our new direction, we’re able to bring a fresh take on robotics to the industry while still retaining our legacy of research and experience.”

Vecna’s self-driving vehicles can collect data, analyze surroundings, and dynamically react to obstacles or unforeseen events. This technology makes Vecna Robotics’ solutions more efficient and effective over time, creating a continuous improvement cycle.

New Investment
Drive Capital’s investment supports Vecna Robotics into the next phase of production and innovation as it scales to meet growing demand for its automated material handling, hybrid fulfillment, and workflow optimization solutions.

“Vecna Robotics is developing new technology that sets itself apart from other robotics providers,” said Nick Solaro, partner at Drive Capital. “Their technology produces insights into how complex workflows between heterogeneous machines and people should be managed to enhance productivity.”

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

AGVs · Automatic Guided Vehicles · Automation · Robotics · Vecna · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
How to optimize online grocery order fulfillment and curbside delivery
Everyone from Smart & Final to Kroger to Target—to name just a few—are jumping into the buy online shopping/pick-up in store (BOPIS) game.
Download Today!
From the November 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers was destroyed by fire. Here’s the story of how resilience and innovation saved the day.
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment
11th Annual Materials Handling Professional Salary Survey
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links