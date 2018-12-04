Vecna Robotics now a standalone company, separates from Vecna Technologies

MMH Staff

December 4, 2018

Vecna Robotics, a leader in autonomous material handling, recently separated from Vecna Technologies, creating distinct companies.

As a standalone business, Vecna Robotics plans to play a major role in the coming transformation of industrial automation and robotics. Powering this transformation, Vecna Robotics finalized an investment led by Drive Capital this summer to chart a new direction that will maximize both robotics and human workflow in the industrial sector.

The New Vecna Robotics

The separation allows Vecna Robotics to focus on developing innovative, adaptive, future-proof hardware and software solutions in warehouse and industrial automation. Moving Vecna Robotics to a standalone business allows for a concerted effort on revolutionizing the assembly line mentality of warehouses and manufacturers. Now, with e-commerce on the rise and ever-changing demands on the industry to be efficient, Vecna Robotics is focusing on providing smarter solutions in warehouses to optimize workflow, empower humans with smarter technology, and create long-term value for customers and investors.

New Leadership

Dan Patt joined as CEO in January to lead Vecna Robotics.

“This is the cusp of the most exciting time in robotics industry history, and I want Vecna Robotics to represent everything positive that can help industry improve productivity while giving flexibility and opportunities to an engaged workforce,” said Patt, “We’re passionate about developing solutions for distribution, retail, and manufacturing industries that integrate people and robots to increase efficiency. With our new direction, we’re able to bring a fresh take on robotics to the industry while still retaining our legacy of research and experience.”

Vecna’s self-driving vehicles can collect data, analyze surroundings, and dynamically react to obstacles or unforeseen events. This technology makes Vecna Robotics’ solutions more efficient and effective over time, creating a continuous improvement cycle.

New Investment

Drive Capital’s investment supports Vecna Robotics into the next phase of production and innovation as it scales to meet growing demand for its automated material handling, hybrid fulfillment, and workflow optimization solutions.

“Vecna Robotics is developing new technology that sets itself apart from other robotics providers,” said Nick Solaro, partner at Drive Capital. “Their technology produces insights into how complex workflows between heterogeneous machines and people should be managed to enhance productivity.”