Vecna Robotics’ technology transcends traditional automation

Vecna Robotics (Booth 9807) is showcasing its innovative, autonomous materials handling solutions this week at Modex. Focused on maximizing both human and robotic capability, the company is transcending traditional automation to help create fulfilling jobs, increase productivity and encourage innovation.

The world’s first continuously improving multi-agent orchestration engine, Pivotal transforms any OEM piece of materials handling equipment into a flexible, autonomous system. A proprietary, continuously improving software, the orchestration engine delivers value for customers in the distribution, warehousing and manufacturing sectors. It automates crossdocking, line-side delivery, replenishment, case-picking, and oversized/non-standard SKU delivery.

“Pivotal not only manages the orchestration, but it also provides incredible, real-time insights into a company’s operations,” said Daniel Theobald, founder and CEO. “This not only improves productivity, but it also empowers the individual worker.”

This week, Vecna also announced the expansion of its partnership with UniCarriers Americas, which will manufacture and promote pallet jacks running Pivotal.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia's World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




