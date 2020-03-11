MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Vecna Robotics’ technology transcends traditional automation

Vecna Robotics (Booth 9807) is showcasing its innovative, autonomous materials handling solutions this week at Modex.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Intralogistics Robotics study 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
More Automation

Vecna Robotics (Booth 9807) is showcasing its innovative, autonomous materials handling solutions this week at Modex. Focused on maximizing both human and robotic capability, the company is transcending traditional automation to help create fulfilling jobs, increase productivity and encourage innovation.

The world’s first continuously improving multi-agent orchestration engine, Pivotal transforms any OEM piece of materials handling equipment into a flexible, autonomous system. A proprietary, continuously improving software, the orchestration engine delivers value for customers in the distribution, warehousing and manufacturing sectors. It automates crossdocking, line-side delivery, replenishment, case-picking, and oversized/non-standard SKU delivery.

“Pivotal not only manages the orchestration, but it also provides incredible, real-time insights into a company’s operations,” said Daniel Theobald, founder and CEO. “This not only improves productivity, but it also empowers the individual worker.”

This week, Vecna also announced the expansion of its partnership with UniCarriers Americas, which will manufacture and promote pallet jacks running Pivotal.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Robotics
Equipment
AGVs
Events
MODEX
Automatic Guided Vehicles
MODEX
Robotics
Vecna
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Intralogistics Robotics study 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources