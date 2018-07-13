VelocityEHS acquires Humantech

MMH Staff

July 13, 2018

VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced today it has acquired Humantech, providers of the only comprehensive SaaS ergonomics solution for any workplace environment. The acquisition allows VelocityEHS to address a broader range of ergonomic risks, in particular for industrial and material-handling jobs, for its 13,000 customers.

Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) are among the most common and expensive work-related injuries. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that work-related MSDs alone account for one-third of days-away-from-work cases, while the Institute of Medicine estimates the total economic burden from MSDs to be as high as $54 billion annually in the U.S. alone. These injuries are the result of poor workplace design that goes undetected and uncorrected because of inadequate ergonomics improvement processes. Industrial and material-handling work environments experience the highest rate of ergonomic issues, with a vast majority of organizations unable to effectively prioritize the ergonomic risks that exist within their operations.

The comprehensive ergonomics solutions offered by Humantech work to correct these issues by allowing employers to easily and cost-effectively deploy an online ergonomics management system, which includes training, proven assessment methodologies and powerful reporting tools to every location and employee in their organization.

By applying Humantech’s approach, customers have come to expect at least a 25% year-on-year reduction in compensation costs related to MSDs, while improving quality and productivity. The acquisition of Humantech gives VelocityEHS greater capabilities to reach industrial and material-handling industries, which have high demand for effective and affordable ergonomics solutions to address their growing MSD injury risks and workers’ compensation costs.

“We are thrilled to bring together these two world-class organizations,” said Glenn Trout, president and CEO of VelocityEHS. “The Humantech SaaS software, unmatched domain expertise, and widely-used ergonomics methodology is not just best-in-class, but in our opinion, only-in-class. We believe that together we are firmly positioned as the ergonomics software leader.”

“We’re excited to be joining VelocityEHS,” said James Mallon, president of Humantech. “The unique combination of talents and success that this partnership brings marks a new chapter for Humantech, allowing us to make an even greater impact in helping reduce ergonomic risks. Together, we will help even more companies ‘do ergonomics right’ by driving continuous improvement into their operations to build efficient and sustainable ergonomics processes. We will work with our customers to create more productive workplaces with higher quality, fewer injuries for workers, and lower injury and operating costs for employers.”

Humantech will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of VelocityEHS and retain the Humantech brand name under the VelocityEHS umbrella. Humantech employees will operate as part of the VelocityEHS team from their current office location in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

With over 13,000 active customers worldwide, more businesses trust VelocityEHS and its suite of EHS management software solutions to safeguard employees, manage risk and meet their complex compliance obligations than any other industry software provider.