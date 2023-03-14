MMH    Topics 

Verity raises $32 million to accelerate rollout of autonomous inventory drone system

Verity’s inventory tracking system uses autonomous indoor drones to drive what it calls "zero-error" warehouses for 3PLs, retailers, and manufacturers.

By

A Verity drone in action. Once the data is collected, the system distills that information into insights delivered to a user dashboard or a WMS.
A Verity drone in action. Once the data is collected, the system distills that information into insights delivered to a user dashboard or a WMS.

Verity AG, which provides an inventory tracking solution powered by fully autonomous indoor drones, today announced completion of a $32 million Series B funding round. The investment was led by A.P. Moller Holding with participation from Exor Ventures and existing and new investors.

This funding allows Verity to quickly scale up operations to address the growing backlog of deployments with systems already installed in 30 sites across 13 countries on 3 continents, the company explained. Verity’s customers for its solution include DSV, Ingka, Maersk, and Samsung SDS.

Supply chain automation has become a top priority for third-party logistics providers (3PLs), retailers, and manufacturers to address business-critical logistics challenges, Verity explained. Inventory management is a prime use case for automation, the company added: manual inventory scanning is costly and laborious, and errors frequently lead to lost productivity and sales. Verity states that its solution allows users to fully automate the manual scanning process, using self-flying drones that require no operator and can fly in the dark.

“The completion of our Series B funding round is an important nod to the value our system provides to clients, and it demonstrates investor confidence in our industry-leading solution and team,” said Verity Founder and CEO, Raffaello D’Andrea. “We are especially pleased to welcome A.P. Moller Holding as a key investor in Verity, a global influencer committed to supporting companies that are delivering supply chain excellence and a positive impact on the environment.”

A pioneer in autonomous systems, D’Andrea also co-founded Kiva Systems, which was acquired by Amazon in 2012 and rebranded as Amazon Robotics.

Chetan Mehta, Head of Growth Investing at A.P. Moller Holding, added that, “Raff has been at the forefront of automation technology for decades and we are excited to partner with him and the Verity team and help accelerate growth. The company’s unique fully automated solution is popular with customers and is generations ahead of competitors. We believe the company is poised for significant further expansion in the years ahead—particularly given the significant push towards warehouse automation and supply chain efficiency around the world.”


