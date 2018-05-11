Vertical lift module recovers 92% of storage space

Shuttle VLM increases order fulfillment productivity by 460%.

VLM in the News

Vertical lift modules support military-grade parts management
Vertical lift module recovers 92% of storage space
Earnhardt Lexus improves storage capacity with VLM
Improving Efficiencies with Heavy-Duty, Vertical Storage Solutions
Warehouse expands vertically to improve parts access and accuracy
More VLM News

Warehouse Resource

The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
By ·

Founded in 1986, Diversco Supply is a leading Canadian equipment wholesaler in the gas industry. To position itself for growth, the company sought to expand into additional business segments, including water sports equipment and supplies. After installing three vertical lift modules and inventory management software, the company expanded inventory while reducing storage space and boosting productivity.

The company’s Cambridge, Ontario, warehouse is the largest of six throughout Canada and inventories and distributes parts and supplies for four business segments: propane and gas, compressed air, scuba and water sports. Managing a combination of smaller parts (valves, regulators, hoses, snorkels, fins, etc.) and large parts (kayaks, paddle boards, etc.) added another layer of complexity to the fulfilment process. As the 52,000-square-foot warehouse ran out of space, James Huddle, purchasing and operations manager, looked to take advantage of vertical space.

“With a 40-foot ceiling, adding more rack didn’t make sense,” Huddle says. “It was more economical to go up than out.”

Small parts inventory was previously stored on 5,000 square feet of shelving. Using handheld RF scanning technology, workers would walk through the shelving scanning and picking parts as directed by the RF gun, with each worker often walking several miles per day.

Diversco now uses a combination of three 32-foot-tall shuttle vertical lift modules (VLMs) with inventory management software (Kardex Remstar) to manage 4,500 SKUs of small parts inventory and standard rack and shelving with handheld RF scanning technology for 400 SKUs of large item inventory.

“It was a complete transformation from a manual picking environment of walking and searching to a semi-automated process,” said Huddle. “The compact storage, time savings and ease of use completely offset the cost of the system.”

The three VLMs occupy less than 360 square feet—a 92% floor space savings. The system enabled an 84% increase in large item inventory. Large item storage previously handled eight containers of inventory per season, now it handles 50.

Labor requirements have remained the same, with five full-time workers (one in the small parts VLM area, two in the large item rack area, and two in shipping). Productivity increased from 25 lines per hour to 115 lines per hour —while adding a bag and tag step—a 460% increase in productivity.

Using pick-to-light technology, the transaction information center located on the front of the VLM units in combination with the laser pointer located inside the workstation direct the operator to the exact location within the tray from which to pick. While the operator is picking this item from the VLM and putting it into the individual orders on the batch station, the other VLMs are retrieving additional inventory required for the batch of orders.

Diversco has a small amount of walk-in orders they accommodate within the picking process. To handle this, they use the hot pick module within the inventory software. This allows the operator to suspend the batch picking order they’re working on to pick another hot order, usually for a waiting customer.

“Even though walk-ins represent only about 5% of our orders, it was critical to our customer commitment that we had a way to fill these orders quickly and efficiently,” said Huddle.

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Kardex Remstar · Storage · Vertical Lift Module · VLM · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
Download Today!
From the November 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers was destroyed by fire. Here’s the story of how resilience and innovation saved the day.
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment
11th-annual materials handling professional salary survey
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links