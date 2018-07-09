Vertical lift modules support military-grade parts management

Air force base reclaims space further shortening response time for critical logistical support operations.

Warehouse in the News

Manufacturing skills data for 2018 identifies increased skill levels in U.S.
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Motion Industries acquires Hydraulic Supply Company (HSC)
Reusable Packaging Association names Excellence in Reusable Packaging winners
Women in the Supply Chain: How far have we come?
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

What Happens When a Business Becomes a Combination Manufacturer, Wholesaler and Retailer
Blurring of the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers … Changes Everything in the Process
All Resources
By ·

A Florida Air Force base (AFB) is tasked with providing logistical support for launch operations in the Eastern Range of the United States, securing national space activities at Cape Canaveral, Kennedy Space Center, NASA and commercial entities such as SpaceX.

The AFB is responsible for provision of deployment, vehicle operations/maintenance, transportation, fuel services, material management functions and household goods support. After installing vertical lift modules (VLM) in a nearby warehouse, the base increased space utilization while ensuring rapid and accurate access to inventory.

With launch logistics support well established, the warehouse had the knowledge and capabilities to take on the inventory for an adjacent Rescue Wing Air Force Reserve Unit. There was just one problem: They didn’t have the space. Increasing inventory by 25% would require additional space and staff to manage the inventory.

The existing warehouse consisted of drawer cabinets holding small parts and racking to store medium-sized parts, while larger oversized parts were stored on floor pallets or outside. Previously, one VLM provided secure storage for critical items.

The solution was to expand the VLM technology they were using for secured storage into the warehouse, moving 70% of the medium-sized inventory into seven VLMs (Kardex Remstar). Bulky items remained in pallet rack. The move freed up 3,800 square feet of floor space, easily accommodating the additional inventory.

The seven VLMs deliver parts directly to the workers, eliminating wasted time spent walking through rows of shelving looking for parts. The warehouse reports that it took on average four minutes to pick a part from the shelving area, compared to two and a half minutes from the VLMs. The VLMs have allowed them to increase inventory by 25% without adding additional staff.

Having parts delivered right to the worker at an ergonomic “golden zone” height (between the knees and shoulders) has eliminated risk of injuries associated with bending and reaching. In the previous racking they were not using the top two rows because it was too difficult to carry heavy parts up and down the ladder. Now, the space within the warehouse is fully used and all parts are easily accessible with the push of a button. They also eliminated excessive walking between locations.

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Inventory Management · Productivity Solution · Technology · VLM · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Material Handling Industry Makes the Digital Transformation
To keep pace with unrelenting e-commerce fulfillment speeds and order volumes, many DC operations have taken significant steps in making the transition to more automated, digital processes.
Download Today!
From the September 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Chile’s largest B2B distributor of office supplies added a three-level pick module and a high-speed shipping sorter to its distribution center. The result was a 30% increase in productivity.
System Report: Order fulfillment at Dimerc Office
WMS takes on automation orchestration
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Modern Materials Handling’s Annual Pallet Report
The results of Modern's annual survey of pallet users shows they are highly motivated to find savings and more sophisticated services from their pallet providers. In this exclusive Webcast, we'll examine how Modern's readers are revisiting their assumptions about pallet usage and pallet providers’ offerings.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...

S.narendrakumar & Co. Automates Its Operations
With two automated storage and retrieval systems, the manufacturer of India’s best-selling brand...
Warehouse System Report: A.B. Beverage Racks Up Productivity
A.B. Beverage improved throughput and eliminated a third shift through better warehouse design and a...
Partner Links