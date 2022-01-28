MMH    Topics 

Vimaan emerges from stealth, announces $25 million in funding

Startup offers solutions based on real-time computer vision, aimed at 100% warehouse inventory accuracy

By

Latest Material Handling News

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More News

Vimaan, a computer vision company for warehouse inventory management, has emerged from stealth to announce its solutions to the warehousing and logistics industry, along with $25 million in seed and Series A financing from top investors New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Wing VC and Neotribe Ventures.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Vimaan states its solution automates and digitizes inventory capture, tracking and management across the warehouse, including receiving, put-away and picking, storage and pack and ship.

“The process of collecting inventory data is a major bottleneck within warehouse management. While there have been some technological advancements in robotics and warehouse automation over the past decade, the Vimaan platform is the first of its kind to offer wall to wall coverage of warehouse inventory,” stated S. K. (“KG”) Ganapathi, Founder and CEO of Vimaan. “Warehouse managers constantly face competing objectives of keeping inventory tracking labor costs low while simultaneously keeping inventory accuracy high. Vimaan has worked hand in hand with our blue-chip customers to design solutions that strike at the heart of data tracking challenges in the warehouse. The Vimaan platform enables a warehouse manager to realize 100% inventory accuracy and visibility with minimal labor oversight. This in turn results not only in labor savings, but also in reduced inventory wastage, fewer claims and chargebacks, reduced reverse logistics costs and overall improvement in quality.”

The Vimaan platform comprises computer vision-based technologies—including cameras, a sensor suite and computer vision algorithms—to “see”, interpret, and digitally reconstruct inventory according to the warehouse’s requirements, the company explained. The solution is simultaneously capable of barcode and RFID reading. The data is presented to the customer in a software application that directly interfaces with the customer’s WMS and provides actionable insights.

For the past 24 months, Vimaan has been working with leading 3PLs and brand owners to perfect its inventory tracking solutions, the company added. These customers, who are in full production with Vimaan solutions, have realized significant benefits in productivity and cost savings, according to Vimaan.

“Inefficiencies within the warehouse and logistics industries have spotlighted huge opportunities for technological advancement and investment,” said Greg Papadopoulos, Ph.D., Venture Partner at NEA. “We’ve been enthusiastically tracking the warehouse robotics and automation industry for a while and are thrilled to expand our portfolio in the space by partnering with Vimaan to apply revolutionary computer vision technology to transform inventory processes and empower warehouse managers across the industry.”


Article Topics

News
Data Capture
Inventory Management
RFID
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources