Virtual Enlace Expo Pack held for Latin American packaging professionals

Event brought together over 120 exhibitors, including 22 PMMI Members, and more than 7,500 attendees for this year’s most comprehensive online event for packaging and processing in Latin America.

Presented in Spanish, Enlace EXPO PACK (June 8 – 9) brought together over 120 exhibitors, including 22 PMMI Members, and more than 7,500 attendees for this year’s most comprehensive online event for packaging and processing in Latin America. Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the two-day experience provided 25 diverse educational sessions while allowing attendees to quickly and easily search the online Exhibitor Directory for exhibitor product presentations on-demand, images and videos, marketing collateral and more.

“Our goal with Enlace EXPO PACK was to provide a resource for Latin America and ensure that the industry remains connected until we can get back to in-person events in Mexico City next June,” says Laura Thompson, PMMI vice president, trade shows. “The lively engagement during the Enlace EXPO PACK Innovation Stage Sessions and thousands of exhibitor showroom visits exceeded our expectations.”

During the two-day live education program, sessions were viewed nearly 3,700 times, with all content now available for on-demand viewing through Dec. 9, 2021. The event kicked off with the Mundo de Expertos panel of brand owners from Natura, Nestlé and Unilever, discussing new opportunities and innovations in sustainability. Next, Jorge Zúñiga, research analyst for Euromonitor International, presented the new vision of consumers regarding sustainability after the pandemic. Finally, leaders from Algramo and TriCiclos rounded out the Mundo de Expertos portion of the programming, sharing experiences with the circular economy and the refill process becoming more widespread in the Latin American market.

The Innovation Stage, an EXPO PACK favorite, followed Mundo de Expertos each day, featuring 21 half-hour, exhibitor-led sessions on the latest innovations and breakthroughs in technology. Each session included interactive live chats where viewers could interact with speakers and each other during the presentation. The most popular sessions covered augmented reality, traceability, sustainability and process improvements.

With 200 product presentations on-demand in 11 targeted product categories in Exhibitor Showrooms, including 95 new products, attendees can continue to access leading suppliers through Dec. 9, 2021. In addition, over 25 companies are highlighted as part of the EXPO PACK Verde program, providing sustainable solutions via new materials or technology such as biodegradable packaging, new reduction processes, recyclable and biodegradable materials, and technology to reduce carbon footprint.

The Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by Domino Printing Mexico and KHS México, S.A. de C.V., offers inspiration by shining a spotlight on the most innovative concepts in packaging design. Participating organizations from International Association of Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators, (AIMCAL) Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), Foil and Specialty Effects Association (FSEA), Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards (SEMA), Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC), Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), The Tube Council, World Packaging Association (WPO), Asociación Mexicana de Envase y Embalaje (AMEE) and Premios Internacionales De Envase Latino Americano (LATAMPACK) proudly displayed the best and brightest ideas in product packaging that have advanced the industry in 2020 and 2021.

End-users are encouraged to utilize this Spanish-language resource through Dec. 9 and check out all content, including on-demand educational content, Exhibitor Showrooms, Product Presentations on Demand, The Showcase of Packaging Innovations, SME support and more.

“Our goal was to create a way to connect customers with leading suppliers and provide industry leading content, but nothing will can replace a face-to-face event. We can’t wait to bring the live EXPO PACK México experience back to Expo Santa Fe in 2022,” says Jorge Garibay, Director of EXPO PACK México.

Exhibit sales are underway for EXPO PACK México (June 14-17, 2022, Expo Santa Fe, Mexico City) as PMMI looks forward to reconnecting the packaging and processing industry in Latin America in person.


