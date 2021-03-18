Voice directed solution market to expand close to 12% annually through 2031

The global voice-directed warehousing solution market is anticipated to expand around 12% annually throughout the period of 2021 to 2031, driven by the ability of voice technology to deliver quantifiable productivity and accuracy gains, according to a study by Persistence Market Research. The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of close to 12% through 2031, while in the U.K, and Germany, a growth rate of around 11% is expected.
Voice-directed warehouse applications are improving distribution efficiency across different industry verticals from food & beverages and grocery distribution to apparel and pharmaceutical supply. Thus, to fulfill this increasing demand of flexible warehousing, adoption of voice-directed warehousing solutions and services is increasing at a significant rate, according to the research firm.
Other observations from the study include: