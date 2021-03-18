MMH    Topics 

Voice directed solution market to expand close to 12% annually through 2031

Study from Persistence Market Research foresees strong growth across multiple verticals from food & beverages and grocery distribution to apparel and pharmaceutical supply

By

The global voice-directed warehousing solution market is anticipated to expand around 12% annually throughout the period of 2021 to 2031, driven by the ability of voice technology to deliver quantifiable productivity and accuracy gains, according to a study by Persistence Market Research. The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of close to 12% through 2031, while in the U.K, and Germany, a growth rate of around 11% is expected.

Voice-directed warehouse applications are improving distribution efficiency across different industry verticals from food & beverages and grocery distribution to apparel and pharmaceutical supply. Thus, to fulfill this increasing demand of flexible warehousing, adoption of voice-directed warehousing solutions and services is increasing at a significant rate, according to the research firm.

Other observations from the study include:

  • North America was the leading market in 2020 in terms of value for voice-directed warehousing solutions. Over the coming years, East Asia is expected to be a key market for sustainable revenue, as enhanced warehousing management and enhanced productivity are boosting market growth in the region.
  • Retail, e-Commerce, & CPG sectors are expected to offer high incremental opportunity during the forecast period, as demand for automated mobile tasks and improved workflows is increasing significantly.
  • Many enterprises in the food & beverage industry are adopting this technology, as it provides RFID-integrated labels that have effective information about all products.
  • China and India are expected to progress at an impressive CAGR of around 13% each, through 2031.

