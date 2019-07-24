MMH    Topics     Warehouse    White Papers    Voice

Voice Software in the Warehouse 2009-2019: Has Anything Really Changed?

This industry perspective eBook focuses on voice technology, some of the key changes we’ve seen since 2009 and explores how voice solutions are adapting to embrace the reality of today's warehouse.

By

While the value proposition around applying voice technology for a warehouse worker has not really changed much over the last decade, the business environment, shopping/buying experience, and technology options certainly have evolved.

In addition, it addresses some of the key changes in the software and hardware technology landscape and the impact being felt within the distribution center from e-commerce growth.

