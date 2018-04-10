Voodoo Robotics releases mobile connectivity device for messaging modules

To reduce the cost of deployments of Voodoo Robotics’ (Booth B4375) Cloud Display Devices—used to relay pick-to-light messages and in other applications—the company unveiled the Mobile Turbo in a press conference yesterday.

Trevor Blumenau, CEO of Voodoo Robotics, with a Mobile Turbo unit that has a battery pack to allow for mobility.

Trevor Blumenau, CEO of Voodoo Robotics, with a Mobile Turbo unit that has a battery pack to allow for mobility.

By ·

To reduce the cost of deployments of Voodoo Robotics’ (Booth B4375) Cloud Display Devices—used to relay pick-to-light messages and in other applications—the company unveiled the Mobile Turbo in a press conference yesterday.

“The Mobile Turbo is a wearable or cart-mountable device that works the same way as our fixed Turbo, which acts as a router that connects our displays directly to the Internet to communicate the messages,” said Trevor Blumenau, CEO.

The Mobile Turbo activates displays located within 75 feet of the wearer and connects to the local Wi-Fi network to relay commands.

“It’s equipped with a removable, rechargeable battery pack that lasts through two-plus shifts,” Blumenau added. “Ultimately the device enables operations to further reduce their investment in the technology—which continues to be offered offered with a month-to-month lease.”

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

About the Author

Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, an editor at large for Modern Materials Handling (MMH), has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1986, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to MMH since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. He can be reached at [email protected]

