Voodoo Robotics releases mobile connectivity device for messaging modules

Trevor Blumenau, CEO of Voodoo Robotics, with a Mobile Turbo unit that has a battery pack to allow for mobility.

Roberto Michel

April 10, 2018

To reduce the cost of deployments of Voodoo Robotics’ (Booth B4375) Cloud Display Devices—used to relay pick-to-light messages and in other applications—the company unveiled the Mobile Turbo in a press conference yesterday.

“The Mobile Turbo is a wearable or cart-mountable device that works the same way as our fixed Turbo, which acts as a router that connects our displays directly to the Internet to communicate the messages,” said Trevor Blumenau, CEO.

The Mobile Turbo activates displays located within 75 feet of the wearer and connects to the local Wi-Fi network to relay commands.

“It’s equipped with a removable, rechargeable battery pack that lasts through two-plus shifts,” Blumenau added. “Ultimately the device enables operations to further reduce their investment in the technology—which continues to be offered offered with a month-to-month lease.”

